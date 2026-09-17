Xsolla launches AI toolkit for video game commerce integration

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – On August 4, 2026, Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, launched Xsolla AI Toolkit, a collection of agent skills that encode correct Xsolla API integration paths directly into the AI coding tools developers already use, enabling accurate integrations on the first AI-assisted attempt. With Xsolla AI Toolkit, developers can now go from zero to a headless web shop in a single afternoon.

Xsolla AI toolkit

Merchant setup: Creation of a new Xsolla Publisher Account, obtaining API credentials so that your LLM can interact with Xsolla tools

Login: Full login flow setup via Xsolla's Login API, covering the complete path, not just the happy path

Catalog: Product catalog management and display, with correct API usage patterns enforced throughout

Payments: Payment processing, full Merchant of Record capabilities, and web shop configuration, taking developers from setup to a working storefront

The AI Toolkit changes how developers integrate game commerce. Headless web shops let publishers build and host their shop's frontend, giving them full control over the customization surface while relying on Xsolla's payment, catalog, and login technology. As AI coding assistants become central to game development, a common failure point has emerged: these tools generate syntactically correct code without understanding platform-specific integration constraints, often lacking the context needed to produce reliable, production-ready implementations.For commerce systems, the gap routinely results in broken implementations, production failures, and lengthy debugging cycles consuming sprint capacity. Xsolla AI Toolkit removes the translation layer between raw API documentation and correct AI-generated code, embedding validated, production-ready integration logic directly into the tools developers work in every day. Available now as SKILL.md files in a public GitHub repository (xsolla/xsolla-ai-kit) and as plugins in AI tool marketplaces, including Claude Code, Cursor (coming soon), GitHub Copilot, and Codex CLI, the Toolkit covers login, payments, catalog, and merchant setup.The AI Toolkit launches with four skill areas that enable a fully featured web shop, each delivering a complete, validated integration path:Each skill area ships with embedded validation logic verifying integration behavior end-to-end, not just with isolated API calls, confirming the systems work under real-world conditions before deployment. The result is a measurable shift in time-to-integration: work which previously took weeks of reading documentation and debugging AI-generated code becomes an hours-long, guided build, with fewer errors and less rework. And because the skills are maintained by the teams building the APIs, they can stay current as Xsolla evolves. Installation is lightweight and developer-driven: teams install the relevant plugin into a supported AI coding environment and begin using the skills alongside existing projects immediately, with no additional setup required."Developers using AI coding tools to integrate Xsolla have been hitting the same wall: the AI generates code that looks right but fails in production," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Xsolla AI Toolkit removes that wall. We've encoded Xsolla's correct integration paths directly into the tools developers already use every day, so the first attempt is the right attempt, with validation built in."Xsolla AI Toolkit is built for studios of every size, from solo developers launching their first web shop to large teams managing multiple complex integrations. It serves developers who use AI coding tools as a core part of their workflow and have an Xsolla merchant setup, login, payments, catalog, and integration on their near-term roadmap.The launch reflects Xsolla's broader mission to reduce friction across the entire game commerce value chain. By meeting developers inside the AI tools they already use, Xsolla applies the same philosophy it brings to every partner: remove barriers, enable independence, and give every studio the tools to build and ship faster. Looking ahead, Xsolla AI Toolkit will pair with the Xsolla CLI to demonstrate a fully AI-assisted path from first prompt to live storefront in a single session, with the CLI handling merchant setup, including project configuration, API keys, and webhooks, while the AI Toolkit guides the integration itself.For more information and to access Xsolla AI Toolkit, visit: xsolla.com/ai-toolkithttps://xsolla.com

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