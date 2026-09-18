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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Industrious opens flexible flagship workspace at 1 Elizabeth Street Sydney

September 18, 2026 | 16:04
(0) user say
Workspace operator Industrious scheduled the October opening of its Australian flagship location at 1 Elizabeth Street in Sydney to expand its enterprise footprint across Asia.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – Industrious, the global flexible workplace company, will open its new Australian flagship at 1 Elizabeth Street in Sydney on 1 October, marking its third location in the city and the next stage of its growth across Asia Pacific.

Flexible Workspace Leader Industrious to Open New Flagship at 1 Elizabeth Street, Its Most Premium Sydney Workspace
1 Elizabeth Street in Sydney, home to Industrious' new Australian flagship, opening on 1 October 2026.

Following CBRE's acquisition of Industrious in 2025 and The Great Room's rebrand to Industrious on 1 July, the company now operates more than 250 locations across 80 cities globally, with a growing presence across Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

The new 2,500-square-metre workspace spans Levels 35 and 36 of 1 Elizabeth Street, with expansive views across Sydney Harbour and the city skyline. Positioned directly above Martin Place Metro Station, it gives businesses a highly connected base in the heart of Sydney's CBD, combining premium workplace design with Industrious' hospitality-led approach.

The flagship includes customisable private offices and suites designed for businesses of different sizes, from smaller private offices through to customisable enterprise suites, alongside meeting and collaboration spaces, executive lounges, and quieter areas for focused work.

The space draws directly from the geological heritage of Sydney, featuring carved, eroded characteristics of harbour sandstone. Responding to 1 Elizabeth Street's exposed beams, visible services, and expansive glazing, the design pairs a refined industrial canvas with an authentic local palette. High ceilings and a dual-floor layout create an impressive sense of space, while sweeping harbour views ground the space with a clear connection to Sydney's quintessential identity. Designed to shape how teams work, meet, and collaborate, a vibrant reception and bar area crafted with travertine and harbour-inspired metalwork, and breakout spaces with fluted glazing provide intuitive transitions between active hosting and quiet focus. By balancing high-touch detail with 1 Elizabeth's 6 Star Green Star design credentials, the workspace delivers an environment that feels distinctly Sydney, and meticulously built to enhance productivity and pride of place for enterprise teams.

Derek Hung, General Manager, Australia, says, "Companies are being much more deliberate about where they put their teams. They still want flexibility, but they also want great buildings, strong locations and workplaces their people actually want to come into. Our existing Sydney locations have been performing strongly, and 1 Elizabeth Street gives us the opportunity to build on that in one of the best-connected buildings in the city. It works equally well for growing Australian businesses and international companies establishing a presence here. Through the broader Industrious network, those companies can also operate across our global markets, with a consistent workplace experience rather than having to reinvent their strategy in every market."

Businesses and individuals can arrange private preview tours and register pre-leasing interest at: https://www.industriousoffice.com/locations/1-elizabeth-street-level-35-sydney

https://www.industriousoffice.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Industrious

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