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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fuel Incorporation facilitates 1 billion dollars in gasoil sales

September 17, 2026 | 11:59
(0) user say
Singapore diesel trader Fuel Incorporation crossed 1 billion dollars in gasoil transactions following global supply constraints, while securing new coal supplies from Indonesian mining operations.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – Concerns over tightening diesel supply are reshaping procurement across Asia. Buyers who once purchased on demand are now moving to secure stockpiles ahead of potential shortages — and the surge has pushed transaction volumes at Singapore's fuel trading desks to record levels.

Fuel Incorporation Pte Ltd ("Fuelinc"), a Singapore diesel supplier holding term contracts with oil majors has now facilitated more than US$1 billion in gasoil and diesel transactions internationally, as governments, industrial buyers and traders move to lock in EN590 10ppm supply against an uncertain market.

"What we're seeing is a fundamental shift in how buyers think about diesel," said Charlie Tan, Director of Fuel Incorporation. "Nobody wants to be caught short. Parties that used to buy for on spot basis are now procuring an an annual basis — and they're coming to Singapore to do it, because this is where the supply relationships are."

Fuelinc's position at the centre of these flows reflects Singapore's role as the region's energy trading hub. Alongside its domestic business — bulk EN590 10ppm diesel supplied island-wide through its own fleet of tankers to construction, logistics and industrial customers — the company has built an international trading desk spanning gasoil, crude oil, LPG, LNG, bunkering and vessel charter.

Expansion into coal. Fuelinc today also announced its expansion into coal supply, securing supply from an Indonesian coal mine to serve power-generation and industrial buyers across the region. The move extends the company's mandate from fuels into the broader commodities that power economies — positioning Fuelinc as a single Singapore-based counterparty for the energy the world runs on.

"Energy security is no longer just about diesel," Tan added. "The same customers asking us to secure their fuel are asking about coal for their power needs. With Indonesian supply behind us, we can now answer both."

https://www.fuelinc.com.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Fuel Incorporation Pte Ltd

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Fuel Incorporation gasoil sales Singapore diesel trader

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