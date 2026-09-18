De Beers Group launches Desert Rose collection with Chow Tai Fook

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – De Beers Group presents the Desert Rose collection in partnership with Chow Tai Fook—the strategic partner of its Desert diamonds campaign in China — at Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW), marking the latest milestone in the two companies' well-established collaboration.

Desert Rose collection

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Drawing inspiration from desert rose formations and the resilience of succulent plants thriving in arid landscapes, the collection translates the beauty and vitality of desert life into contemporary jewellery design. Comprising 20 pieces, the Desert Rose collection is now available at selected Chow Tai Fook stores across 25 cities in China.Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, commented:Annie Wong, Chief Operating Officer of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, added:Over the past few years, De Beers Group and Chow Tai Fook have worked closely on natural diamond campaigns, staff training, and in-store activations across China. Looking ahead, the two parties will build on their established ties with a new initiative focused on strengthening consumer confidence in the long-term value of natural diamonds. This initiative also aligns with the Chinese government's advocacy for consumption upgrading, reinforcing the positive role of natural diamonds in the country's broader economic and lifestyle evolution.Beyond the Desert Rose collection, De Beers Group's immersive JGW exhibition space showcases Desert diamond loose stones and jewellery against bamboo-weave showcases created by artist Xu Mingyu. Recognised as a Chinese intangible cultural heritage, the bamboo installation draws inspiration from desert dunes and diamond facets, embodying the Building Forever commitment by bridging traditional craftsmanship with natural diamonds. The space also features Tracr, diamond verification technologies, and rhino conservation initiatives.Together, these initiatives reaffirm the significance of natural diamonds in contemporary life and culture—and stand as a powerful testament to the deep-rooted ties between De Beers Group and Chow Tai Fook. United by a shared vision, the two companies continue to champion the heritage, artistry, and timeless value of natural diamonds, carrying forward a message that resonates across generations: A Diamond Is Forever.Please follow the official accounts to find more information regarding natural diamonds.

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