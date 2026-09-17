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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FPG Fortune Prime Global signs AC Milan sponsorship agreement

September 17, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
Financial brokerage FPG Fortune Prime Global finalized a corporate partnership deal with Italian football club AC Milan to expand its international brand presence.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – On 25 August 2026, Italian football club AC Milan announced an official partnership with FPG Fortune Prime Global (https://fortuneprime.com/). Under the agreement, FPG becomes a Premium Partner and the Official Online Trading Partner of AC Milan, marking its first official partnership with an international sports brand.
FPG Fortune Prime Global Partners with AC Milan to Strengthen Its Global Presence

The partnership brings together financial services and international sport, giving FPG a platform to broaden its brand visibility and connect with audiences worldwide through AC Milan's global reach.

Connecting with Global Audiences

FPG operates across more than 30 countries and regions. By joining AC Milan's global partner network, the company has an opportunity to reach a wider audience and strengthen connections across its international markets.

AC Milan's established international presence and global fan community provide a platform for that engagement. The partnership reflects both organisations' shared commitment to excellence and long-term development.

Supporting International Brand Development

The collaboration supports FPG's international brand strategy by connecting the company with audiences through football's appeal across countries, languages and cultures. It also expands AC Milan's network of commercial partners.

As the partnership develops, both organisations can explore further opportunities in brand communications, market engagement and commercial initiatives.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

https://fortuneprime.com/

By FPG Fortune Prime Global

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FPG Fortune Prime Global AC Milan Financial brokerage services International brand presence

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