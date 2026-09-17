FPG Fortune Prime Global signs AC Milan sponsorship agreement

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – On 25 August 2026, Italian football club AC Milan announced an official partnership with FPG Fortune Prime Global (https://fortuneprime.com/). Under the agreement, FPG becomes a Premium Partner and the Official Online Trading Partner of AC Milan, marking its first official partnership with an international sports brand.The partnership brings together financial services and international sport, giving FPG a platform to broaden its brand visibility and connect with audiences worldwide through AC Milan's global reach.FPG operates across more than 30 countries and regions. By joining AC Milan's global partner network, the company has an opportunity to reach a wider audience and strengthen connections across its international markets.AC Milan's established international presence and global fan community provide a platform for that engagement. The partnership reflects both organisations' shared commitment to excellence and long-term development.The collaboration supports FPG's international brand strategy by connecting the company with audiences through football's appeal across countries, languages and cultures. It also expands AC Milan's network of commercial partners.As the partnership develops, both organisations can explore further opportunities in brand communications, market engagement and commercial initiatives.

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https://fortuneprime.com/