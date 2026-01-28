YesAsia Holdings Forecasts 2025 Profit Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, has issued a positive profit alert for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Year").



As disclosed, the Group expects to record unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately US$500.0 million for the Reporting Year, an increase of 44.1% (or approximately US$152.9 million) compared to revenue of US$347.1 million[1] for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Prior Year"). The growth was mainly driven by the continuous market diversification efforts for the B2C platform, YesStyle, and an increase in the number of new customers of the B2B platform, AsianBeautyWholesale (ABW), for both online and offline channels.



The Group made several strategic investments to match its commercial growth and strengthen its foundation for future success, including increasing its efforts in marketing, as well as commencing operations at two new logistics facilities, the Mapletree Warehouse in Hong Kong and a warehouse in South Korea, among others. Consequently, the Group expects to report an unaudited consolidated net profit of not less than US$22.0 million for the Reporting Year, representing an increase of approximately 15.8% (or approximately US$3.0 million) over the Prior Year's net profit.



Further details of the Annual Results will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules by the end of March 2026, which shall prevail over the information contained herein. For more information, please refer to the full announcement: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0127/2026012701175.pdf

Restated to conform to the Reporting Year's presentation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/

