Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YesAsia Holdings Forecasts 2025 Profit Growth

January 28, 2026 | 12:19
(0) user say
The e-commerce company projected increases in both revenue and net profit for last year, indicating positive business momentum across its Asian entertainment and lifestyle products platform.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, has issued a positive profit alert for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Year").

As disclosed, the Group expects to record unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately US$500.0 million for the Reporting Year, an increase of 44.1% (or approximately US$152.9 million) compared to revenue of US$347.1 million[1] for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Prior Year"). The growth was mainly driven by the continuous market diversification efforts for the B2C platform, YesStyle, and an increase in the number of new customers of the B2B platform, AsianBeautyWholesale (ABW), for both online and offline channels.

The Group made several strategic investments to match its commercial growth and strengthen its foundation for future success, including increasing its efforts in marketing, as well as commencing operations at two new logistics facilities, the Mapletree Warehouse in Hong Kong and a warehouse in South Korea, among others. Consequently, the Group expects to report an unaudited consolidated net profit of not less than US$22.0 million for the Reporting Year, representing an increase of approximately 15.8% (or approximately US$3.0 million) over the Prior Year's net profit.

Further details of the Annual Results will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules by the end of March 2026, which shall prevail over the information contained herein. For more information, please refer to the full announcement: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0127/2026012701175.pdf

[1] Restated to conform to the Reporting Year's presentation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/

By YesAsia Holdings Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
YesAsia Holdings 2025 Profit Growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mobile Legends Expands Esports with Five-Region Structure

Mobile Legends Expands Esports with Five-Region Structure

ONYX to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao Property

ONYX to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao Property

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

CTF Life Advances Voluntary ESG Reporting

CTF Life Advances Voluntary ESG Reporting

SKG Launches Cloud Logistics Platform in Hong Kong

SKG Launches Cloud Logistics Platform in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020