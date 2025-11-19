Corporate

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

November 19, 2025 | 15:14
(0) user say
Yaber is kicking off its biggest holiday promotion of the year, offering record-low prices across its entire projector lineup. The Black Friday deals begin today and run through December 31

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber is kicking off its biggest holiday promotion of the year, offering record-low prices across its entire projector lineup. The Black Friday deals begin today and run through December 31, giving movie lovers, gamers, and holiday season audiences more time to upgrade their home entertainment setup with smarter, brighter, and more immersive projection technology.

Home Cinema Lineup

T1 Pro: Lightweight at 1.25 kg and powered by TurboSonic™ technology, the T1 Pro offers 1080P resolution and rich, room-filling sound.

  • $159.99 on Amazon U.S. — a perfect Black Friday steal now.

L2 Plus: Family-friendly with JBL sound, Netflix licensed, a smart system for easy streaming, and an integrated stand for instant setup.

  • Now available only for $169.99 on Amazon U.S.

L2s: A beginner-friendly projector with seamless autofocus, vertical keystone correction, and WiFi 6 support. High quality made accessible.

  • US: $119.99
  • DE: €107.15
  • ES: €102.11

Pro V9: Ideal for home entertainment on a budget, Pro V9 delivers solid brightness and rich audio in a sleek portable design.

  • UK: £115.47
  • DE: €115.52 — 45% off, the highest discount offered this year!
  • IT: €94.99

Premier Theater Lineup

K3: A premium model with 990 ISO lumens, dual 18W stereo speakers (Sound by JBL with Dolby Support), and Google TV built-in—designed for luxurious home cinema.

  • UK: £201.99 — lowest price to date!
  • FR: €330.8
  • ES: €309.99

K2s: A long-standing bestseller combining convenience, performance, and an effortless plug-and-play experience.

  • DE: €289.99
  • FR: €293.21
  • ES: €265.99

Laser Projector Lineup

K300s: Equipped with triple RGB laser technology and an ultra-short-throw design that projects a 100-inch image from just 24.8 cm away—delivering breathtaking brightness even in daylight.

  • Regularly $999.99, now $849.99 — save $150 this Black Friday (lowest price ever).

Anywhere Cinema Lineup

T2 Plus GTV: Compact, stylish, and portable, it features Sound by JBL, Dolby Audio support, built-in Google TV, and up to 2.5 hours of battery playback.

  • $254.99 on Amazon U.S.

T2 Plus: Same vivid visuals and audio quality, with external Google TV support.

  • FR: €185.7 (Standard Edition), €187.2 (Keith Haring Edition)
  • ES: €218 (Standard Edition)

All offers are available directly across each regional Amazon store. Only the France site requires entering the code YABERBF25 to activate the Black Friday discount.

By PR Newswire

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Yaber black friday Projector

