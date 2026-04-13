XTransfer strengthens African SME trade support

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - XTransfer, the World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, reinforced its commitment to serving SMEs across Africa through its participation in major regional events. Following the Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026 in Rwanda, XTransfer joined the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg. These engagements reflect XTransfer's growing focus on enabling legitimate, secure cross-border trade that supports real-economy supply chains across the continent.

XTransfer joins the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026.

As Africa's premier energy event, "Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026" convened more than 650 local and international exhibitors showcasing products, technologies and solutions. XTransfer's participation comes as it continues to expand in Africa, helping SMEs engaged in international trade access a more unified payment experience. In many markets, SMEs still face friction when making and receiving trade payments, including complex processes and delays that can strain cash flow and disrupt supply chains. Where reliable options are limited, some businesses may feel pressured to rely on informal channels, creating avoidable compliance and transparency risks for the wider ecosystem.To address these challenges, XTransfer works with international and local banks and financial institutions to strengthen payment infrastructure and facilitate compliant trade payments. In Africa, XTransfer partners with Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, to support importers in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa to pay for goods conveniently in local currency, while helping Asian exporters receive reliable settlement, supporting smoother trade flows across key Africa–Asia corridors.By continuing to invest in partnerships and local market capabilities, XTransfer aims to help more African SMEs participate confidently in borderless trading and to support the supply chains, accelerating the continent's energy transition.https://www.xtransfer.com

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