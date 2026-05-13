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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

May 13, 2026 | 15:48
(0) user say
The Chinese cross-border payment platform joined the Latin American financial technology conference examining regional market opportunities.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2026 - XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, participated in the Chile Fintech Forum 2026 as Platinum sponsor and introduced X-Net in Latin America for the first time. X-Net is a globally unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management platform designed to connect banks and financial institutions with SMEs, supporting more efficient, secure, and inclusive cross-border payment solutions as China–Latin America trade continues to expand.

Violas Xiao, Singapore and LatAm CEO of XTransfer, speaks at Chile Fintech Forum.

Violas Xiao, Singapore and LatAm CEO of XTransfer, speaks at Chile Fintech Forum.

Despite rising trade volumes, SMEs still faced "last-mile" friction in cross-border payments. Fragmented domestic rails and local banking practices often required payments to pass through multiple intermediaries and currencies, increasing cost, processing time, and operational failure points. Reliance on USD settlement further added double-conversion fees and FX constraints that could trap working capital and reduce margin predictability. Meanwhile, tighter fraud controls and stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements made compliance checks more complex and harder to scale, which could leave legitimate businesses facing friction with onboarding difficulties, account restrictions, or frozen funds.

Introducing X-Net
XTransfer developed X-Net as an infrastructure purpose-built for B2B cross-border trade. The hybrid network works with regulators, banks, and payment institutions to advance standards for fund-flow design, product integration, and risk control. As a settlement and risk-control layer linking financial institutions to import-export enterprises, X-Net aims to standardise collections, payouts, and compliance workflows across participants, helping SMEs access secure, compliant, and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals.

The LatAm market potential
Latin America is growing and upgrading fast. XTransfer data shows collections from the region rose 94% year-on-year in 2025, outpacing China's 8% export growth there and signalling a shift toward secure, compliant collections. The XTransfer Export PMI, a sample survey of XTransfer's 800,000 SME users, selecting over 3,000 companies nationwide, also points to strong fundamentals, with Latin America's export order index at 56.47 and price index at 57.81 in March 2026, above global readings of 53.85 and 56.15.

Violas Xiao, Singapore and LatAm CEO of XTransfer, said, "Emerging markets are central to XTransfer's expansion, and in Latin America. Next, we'll deepen coverage in Brazil and Mexico while expanding into growth markets like Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina, improving minor-currency liquidity and risk automation so SMEs can pay and collect more predictably and compliantly."

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

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TagTag:
XTransfer Chile fintech forum crossborder payment platform Latin American financial technology

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