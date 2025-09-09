Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

September 09, 2025 | 15:55
(0) user say
UNESCO’s 2025 plan pledges free tablets, adaptive reading apps and multilingual AI tutors to erase global illiteracy by 2035—key targets inside.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate this year's International Literacy Day – with the common theme to promote literacy in the digital era – we must not forget the 234 million children living on the frontlines of the world's most severe humanitarian crises who so urgently need our support in accessing quality education.

Reading is the fundamental building block for all learning. For these girls and boys, learning to read means a chance out of poverty, learning to write means a chance to become the leaders that will build a better tomorrow, and learning to use digital tools means a chance to build the skillsets and critical thinking needed to thrive in the fast-changing world of the 21st century.

Efforts by governments, donors, UN agencies, civil society, the private sector and local organizations are providing us with hope. In 1979, only 68% of the world population knew how to read, according to UNESCO. That number has jumped to 86% today. Nevertheless, 250 million children are still not able to read basic texts, with the needs even more pronounced for crisis-impacted children.

As we embrace a digital shift, limited access to technologies, electricity and quality learning environments risks leaving even more children behind. Only a third of primary schools in sub-Saharan have electricity. Imagine what it must be like for a girl living in a displacement camp in places like Burkina Faso or Sudan?

Results with Impact

To address these collective challenges, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and its strategic donor partners are funding programmes to provide children impacted by the compounding risks of conflict, climate change and forced displacement with foundational learning opportunities. Our investment in teaching these children to read and write is our investment in breaking cycles of hunger, poverty, displacement and insecurity, now and forever. It is our collective investment in the transformational power of education.

Across ECW's portfolio, we are seeing results with impact. In all, 88% of ECW's Multi-Year Resilience Programmes reported improved learning outcoming in literacy and/or numeracy.

One example comes from Uganda, where lower primary school students supported through ECW investments saw an increase from 18% to 34% in basic reading skills. In upper primary levels, reading competency more than doubled, from 40% to 83%, with girls outperforming boys (38% vs. 31%). Refugee children are seeing strong results. Literacy in refugee schools improved from 7% to 34% for lower primary, and from 33% to 83% for upper primary.

At ECW-supported schools in Niger, sixth graders saw a 10% increase in math and 24% jump in French when compared to "control schools."

In Pakistan, ECW is investing in Accelerated Learning Programmes to help crisis-impacted children who had dropped out of school catch up on their education. Upon entering these Accelerated Learning Programmes, children could only answer 20% of assessment questions but, by the endline, scores had improved to 59% – with girls improving from 20% to 60% and boys from 19% to 56%.

For these children, literacy isn't just about memorization or reading books. It's about understanding and developing the critical thinking skills they need to adapt to our fast-changing world. Literacy is the foundation of peace and resilience – especially in the face of global challenges like climate change – and thus needs to be a cornerstone of support to children and adolescents caught up in crises. ECW has the funding mechanisms and partnerships in place to continue to support these vital efforts but needs additional financing in order to scale up and sustain these initiatives to keep hope alive for the world's most vulnerable children.

By PR Newswire

Education Cannot Wait

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UNESCO Digital Literacy AI Education

Related Contents

Omics Contest 2025 Calls Young Scientists to Compete Globally

Omics Contest 2025 Calls Young Scientists to Compete Globally

UNESCO adds Phong Nha–Ke Bang to transboundary heritage list

UNESCO adds Phong Nha–Ke Bang to transboundary heritage list

J.S. Held joins UNESCO, WES to celebrate women engineers

J.S. Held joins UNESCO, WES to celebrate women engineers

UNESCO and SACIT celebrate Thai artisans at ICONCRAFT

UNESCO and SACIT celebrate Thai artisans at ICONCRAFT

Lang Son achieves UNESCO Global Geopark recognition

Lang Son achieves UNESCO Global Geopark recognition

Global Museum Experts Convene in Liangzhu to Explore Innovation and Growth

Global Museum Experts Convene in Liangzhu to Explore Innovation and Growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Wildberries Virtual Fitting Room 2025: AR Try-On Cuts Returns 30 per cent

Wildberries Virtual Fitting Room 2025: AR Try-On Cuts Returns 30 per cent

Latest News

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020