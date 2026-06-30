Work Project signs lease at UK's largest net zero office for third London location

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - The Work Project (TWP) has signed a lease with global real estate investment manager BGO to open its third London location at 105 Victoria Street, the UK's largest 100% electric, net zero carbon office development, in mid-2027. The premium flexible workspace operator will occupy 26,000 sq ft across the first floor of the landmark 445,000 sq ft building ahead of completion this summer.

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The Work Project at 105 Victoria Street is the premium coworking operator's third location in London and places its design-led workspace inside one of the most environmentally sustainable commercial buildings in the UK. Targeting global sustainability benchmarks like BREEAM 'Outstanding', EPC A and WELL Platinum, 105 Victoria Street is engineered to lower energy use by 64% against a traditional new build office and includes 25,000 sq ft of green space and terracing, more than any commercial building in the West End.Junny Lee, Founder and CEO of The Work Project, said: "Our third commitment in London reflects our ambition to bring The Work Project's premium flexible workspace offering to best-in-class buildings in exceptional locations. 105 Victoria Street is an outstanding building boasting world-leading ESG credentials, excellent transport connections and unparalleled facilities, and we look forward to contributing to an engaged occupier community within the building."The Work Project at 105 Victoria Street will include single dedicated desks and team offices up to 36 people, complete with en-suite meeting rooms and breakout areas. Membership is on flexible terms starting from three months. Members will benefit from 24/7 access alongside a year-round programme of networking, mentoring, and events.Beyond the workspace, members will enjoy access to the building's shared amenities, designed to support productivity, wellbeing, and connection throughout the working day:105 Victoria Street extends The Work Project's premium flexible workspace experience in London, giving members a fully integrated environment in which to work, meet and grow.

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