The Work Project opens premium London workspace

The Work Project Opens London's Highest-Specification Flexible Workspace at One Leadenhall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 – The Work Project (TWP), the global luxury workspace provider backed by CapitaLand, has opened its first UK location at One Leadenhall, bringing 30,000 sq ft of premium coworking and flexible workspace to Central London, in the heart of the Square Mile.Occupying levels 22 and 23 of Brookfield Properties' landmark tower at 1 Leadenhall Street, TWP's Leadenhall coworking office offers 360-degree, unrestricted panoramic views across the London skyline. The fit-out, by Sydney-based boutique practice Farago Han Studio, draws on the heritage of the adjacent Grade II*-listed Leadenhall Market, interpreting its Queen Anne Revival architecture in a contemporary register across arrival galleries, private lounges, and bespoke office suites. Abundant natural light across both floors is a consistent feature, by design rather than by coincidence.The location places members at the centre of the City's established financial cluster. For firms working in London's CBD, Liverpool Street, Bank, and Monument stations are all within easy walking distance, as is the retail and dining offer of Leadenhall Market itself. Lloyd's of London, Aon, and Willis Towers Watson are among the major institutions in the immediate vicinity.Standard Offices accommodate teams of 5 to 20, while Enterprise Offices serve teams of 20 or more. A Standard Office will also provide access to shared meeting rooms and phonebooths in the common area, whereas Enterprise Offices come with dedicated meeting rooms and phonebooths within the office suite.Both formats including client branding opportunities at their office entrance wall for a personalised experience upon arrival.Across the two floors of the Leadenhall Street offices, members have access to a business lounge, fully equipped meeting rooms bookable on an hourly or daily basis, a dedicated corporate event space, reception and secretarial services, private phone booths, and a pantry. The membership also includes global access across TWP's portfolio of 20 locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, alongside a programme of networking and community events and a member perks scheme. Premium dining and retail options are available within One Leadenhall itself, in addition to the broader offer of the surrounding area.Junny Lee, Founder and CEO of The Work Project, said: "One Leadenhall was always our intended starting point in London, with the intent to create an office environment that sets the bar for premium flexible workspaces in the City of London. The organisations we have attracted since January reflect exactly who this space was designed for: established businesses that want the address, the environment, and the service standard to match their own client expectations."Since opening in January 2026, the space has reached 60% occupancy, with take-up concentrated among firms in insurance, banking, private equity, and technology.The One Leadenhall opening is the first step in a broader UK rollout. TWP is targeting a portfolio of approximately 400,000 sq ft across the City and West End by 2030, expanding its offer for businesses working across London's CBD and beyond, with further locations in similarly prestigious buildings planned.Organisations seeking premium coworking space in Central London can arrange a tour through TWP's sales team at sales.uk@theworkproject.com or via WhatsApp on 07377 991499.https://theworkproject.com/uk

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