Wildberries University 2025: Digital Business School Opens Doors

September 23, 2025 | 10:23
(0) user say
Free online modules teach e-commerce analytics and marketplace ads, giving Russia startup blogs Wildberries education keywords and enrolment link.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has launched student enrollment for RWB University, the company's own university for advancing e-commerce entrepreneurs and digital professionals. Depending on the program, graduates will receive a state-accredited diploma in professional retraining or a certificate of advanced professional training.

The university's unique flagship program is the Master's in Intellectual Entrepreneurship, which spans at least 12 months and prepares current entrepreneurs to scale their business on digital platforms through market testing and developing new products using artificial intelligence (AI). The program differs from a traditional Master's of Business Administration (MBA) program with its focus on teaching participants to systematically think and act ahead in the dynamically evolving digital commerce space. After completing required coursework on applied AI, product development and strategic thinking, participants can select from a number of additional course modules based on their needs and will solve their own business cases with the support of company experts.

"Our educational programs stand out for their practice-oriented approach, built around engagement with experts and aimed at developing an entrepreneurial mindset and proactive thinking," said Igor Koval, Director of Innovation and Ecosystem Development at the united company Wildberries & Russ. "Our university won't so much teach specific professions as it will teach a new way of thinking that will be relevant regardless of the situation. This is a completely different approach to business development, grounded in our company's strong expertise."

RWB University also currently offers two additional courses: a two-month intensive program on growing a business on the Wildberries marketplace, and an online course on applied AI, which includes automating routine tasks and creating personal AI agents to help run a business.

The entrepreneur-focused programs are just the first phase of launching RWB University. Next year, the company plans to introduce joint master's degree programs with top Russian universities that will offer training in the most in-demand practical skills for digital professions. These programs will focus on e-commerce, applied AI and robotics, and product leadership, and will also offer consulting and mentoring services for entrepreneurs.

In the coming months, Wildberries & Russ will host the first All-Russia High School Olympiad in Innovative Entrepreneurship, titled "The Future of Business," in partnership with the State University of Management. The company collaborates with over 60 universities, colleges and schools, organizing joint educational programs, career events, regular lectures and hackathons.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wildberries

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wildberries Wildberries University Digital Business School Ecommerce analytics Marketplace ads

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
