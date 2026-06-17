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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

West Pharma launches integrated prefillable syringe system at CPHI China 2026 for biologics

June 17, 2026 | 10:20
(0) user say
West Pharmaceutical Services has launched the West Synchrony Prefillable Syringe System at CPHI China 2026, offering strategic infrastructure to support Chinese biotech innovators expanding into global biologics and vaccines markets.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a long-standing partner to China's pharmaceutical industry, today announced the availability of its West Synchrony™ prefillable syringe (PFS) system to drug developers at CPHI & PMEC China 2026, taking place June 16-18, 2026. This innovative platform uniquely integrates the syringe barrel, plunger, and needle shield/tip cap into a fully harmonized, verified system from a single supplier and emphasizes the company's commitment to supporting the development of China's biopharmaceutical sector in alignment with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan. By strengthening the innovation ecosystem and accelerating development and time to market, the company supports China's biopharmaceutical companies in achieving biotechnology breakthroughs and reaching global milestones.

West pharmaceutical services, booth n5d18, cphi & pmec china 2026
West Pharmaceutical Services, Booth N5D18, CPHI & PMEC China 2026

Enabling China's Next Phase of Global Biopharmaceutical Growth

China's biopharmaceutical sector is entering a new phase of global relevance. Long recognized as a strategic pillar of the national economy, sustained policy support and investment over the past decade have helped build deep scientific capabilities and a rapidly maturing innovation ecosystem.

As more biopharmaceutical companies "Go Global", many are establishing a growing international footprint, while others are accelerating their overseas ambitions. Emerging as core players on the global stage, Chinese companies accounted for nearly 50%1 of all new drug molecules entering human trials in the first half of 2025 alone.

At the same time, the growing complexity of biologics and vaccines is driving increased demand for advanced, high-quality drug delivery and packaging systems that can support product performance and safety from early development through commercialization. Competing globally also requires navigating stringent regulatory environments while ensuring reliable, scalable supply. Together, these factors make trusted partners with proven technical expertise and international regulatory experience critical for sustainable growth.

To support Chinese biopharmaceutical companies in their ambitions, West has now made the West Synchrony™ PFS system available in the country.

West synchrony™ pfs system
West Synchrony™ PFS System


This gives Chinese innovators the infrastructure needed to compete on quality, safety, and regulatory compliance across international markets, with greater confidence and efficiency.

"Chinese biopharmaceutical companies today have established themselves as serious global innovators, with significant opportunities to sustain momentum through high‑quality innovation," said Maha Guruswamy, Vice President & Managing Director, Commercial, Asia Pacific. "The challenge is that a traditional, individual-component system introduces significant technical and regulatory complexities. West Synchrony addresses these by providing a fully verified and integrated containment and delivery system from a single source, allowing our partners to accelerate development and focus on delivering therapies to patients."

Deepening A Long-Term Partnership with China's Pharmaceutical Ecosystem

The introduction of the West Synchrony™ PFS system reflects the company's decades-long commitment to supporting pharmaceutical innovation. This investment extends beyond product offerings to include technical expertise, regulatory support, and a single source of accountability that serve both domestic Chinese companies and multinational partners operating in China.

"As China's biopharmaceutical companies continue to strengthen their capabilities and expand their presence globally, West is committed to partnering with them at every stage of their growth journey," said Philip Wang, Senior Director, Commercial, China. "We aim to enable them to achieve their global ambitions, and the West Synchrony™ PFS system is one example from our portfolio of high‑quality, innovative solutions that provide customers with the same trusted infrastructure relied upon by leading multinational pharmaceutical companies worldwide."

Join West at CPHI & PMEC China 2026

The West Synchrony™ PFS system will be showcased at CPHI & PMEC China 2026, where an expert from West will present on the role of integrated delivery systems in supporting China's next phase of biopharmaceutical innovation and its global ambitions for expansion. Trade media and industry stakeholders interested in learning more about the technology and its application in biologics are invited to visit the West booth during the exhibition. The details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation: "Stop Piecing It Together—Get an Integrated Verified Prefillable Syringe System from One Source"

  • Date & Time: June 17, 14:10-14:40
  • Location: Shanghai New International Expo Center
  • Speaker: Lynn Yao, Senior Manager, TCS, AP

The West Synchrony™ PFS System is now available to bio and pharmaceutical companies in China. Visit West at Booth N5D18 to learn more, or find out more information via the website here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words and phrases such as "achieving biotechnology breakthroughs," "reaching global milestones," "accelerate development," and other similar terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the West Synchrony™ prefillable syringe system in China, the expected growth of China's bio-health and pharmaceutical industries, and West's ability to support customers' development and commercialization efforts. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory requirements, global economic and geopolitical conditions, customer demand, supply chain constraints, competitive developments, technological changes, and other risks. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year that ended on December 31, 2025. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

1 Goldman Sachs, "China Is Increasing Its Share of Global Drug Development", December 2025. https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/china-is-increasing-its-share-of-global-drug-development

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

By West Pharmaceutical Services

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
west West Pharmaceutical Services Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Prefillable Syringe System Biopharmaceutical Growth

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