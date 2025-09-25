VWAS 2025 celebrates top financial firms and service innovation

VWAS 2025 honouring enterprises contributing to the development of financial services

Held on September 25, Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit (VWAS) brought together industry leaders to highlight excellence in financial services and products. By recognising outstanding organisations and businesses, the summit aims to help investors connect with professional advisors and adopt clearer criteria when selecting financial brokerages and products.

Among the firms recognised for advancing financial services were VPS Securities JSC, Agribank, Vietcombank, Thien Viet Securities, ACB Securities, Meey Group, Rong Viet Securities, Eximbank, Dragon Capital Vietnam, Agribank Securities, Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam, and Loc Phat Bank. Their achievements reflect the breadth of innovation and competition driving Vietnam’s financial sector.

The summit also highlighted six award categories: priority services of the year, brokerage award of the year, asset management award of the year, digitalisation of the year, personal finance innovation of the year, and best financial protection insurance award. These distinctions aim to encourage higher standards across the industry while offering investors clearer benchmarks for evaluating financial providers.

Priority services of the year for Agribank, Vietcombank, and LPBank

Phan Le Thanh Long, CEO of AFA Group and founder of Vietnam Wealth Advisory, said, "The council has developed a methodology to score and select award recipients across various categories, based on two sets of criteria: quantitative and qualitative."

Within this framework, qualitative criteria carry greater weight and focus on assessing service quality. This includes factors such as customer experience, the expertise of financial advisors, and the brand value of the service. The evaluation data is provided by an independent data provider, and the council has also implemented an online system to conduct independent customer surveys.

Quantitative criteria are drawn from two main sources: official submissions from participating organisations and independently collected data, including audited financial statements, publicly disclosed annual reports, and information from third-party providers. Data collected independently is given higher weight than submissions from the organisations themselves.

Brokerage award for Techcom Securities, VP Bank Securities, Agriseco, ACB Securities, Rong Viet Securities

VWAS 2025 received 816 firm applications across all award categories, a significant increase from the 304 submissions last year. Each business was carefully reviewed and scored, with only a few reaching the threshold required for recognition.

"We are fully aware that other noteworthy organisations exist in each award category," Long said. "However, as we could not access the required documents and data, we were unable to honour these organisations at VWAS 2025. We hope they will register next year so we can recognise them then."

Asset management award for Techcom Capital, Thien Viet Asset Management, Rong Viet Asset Management

Digitalisation of the year for Agriseco, Vietcombank, Meey Group, Eximbank, Techcom Securities, Agribank, ACB Securities, Maybank Securities, Rong Viet Securities, LPBank, VAM Investment JSC

Personal Finance Innovation for Techcom Securities, Vietcombank, Agribank, VAM Investment JSC, KB Securities Vietnam, Rong Viet Securities

Best financial protection insurance award for FWD Vietnam, Generali Vietnam, AIA Vietnam, Manulife Vietnam, Hanwha Life Vietnam, Shinhan Life Vietnam

