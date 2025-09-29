Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

How investors in Vietnam can navigate ongoing conditions

September 29, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
The US Federal Reserve’s recent decision to cut interest rates has sparked widespread debate: is this a reflection of inflation being under control, or a response to weakening labour market conditions?
How investors in Vietnam can navigate ongoing conditions
Trinh Ha, market analyst Exness Investment Bank

Inflation in the United States has indeed retreated sharply from its peaks, though there are signs of a modest rebound linked to tariff-related effects. These pressures, however, appear transitory rather than structural. The more pressing question is whether inflationary forces will spill over into broader sectors of the economy, creating a more persistent challenge for policymakers.

What is increasingly difficult to ignore is the weakening of the US labour market. Payroll data in the latest release showed just 22,000 new jobs created, a stark contrast to previous months when initial estimates were later revised downward, in some cases turning negative.

This has pulled the recent average down to between 20,000 and 30,000 jobs per month, a level insufficient to maintain a stable unemployment rate. If such a trend continues, a further rise in unemployment is almost inevitable.

Indeed, the unemployment rate has already inched up by around 0.1 percentage point per month over the past quarter. At the same time, the US labour force participation rate has been steadily declining. Part of the explanation lies in the tighter immigration policies introduced during the current administration, which continue to shape labour supply today. Without those restrictions, unemployment figures could well be even higher.

These developments have raised fears of stagflation, a toxic mix of sluggish growth and stubborn inflation. Such concerns are fuelling strong momentum in gold markets. In Vietnam, gold prices are hovering at about $5,200 per tael, while internationally, bullion briefly approached the $3,800 per ounce mark. Major financial institutions and global banks are now forecasting that gold could breach the $4,000 threshold by mid-2026 should current risks persist.

The natural question for investors is how best to navigate these conditions. Gold remains one of the most attractive hedging instruments. It offers both protection against global uncertainty and an additional cushion through currency movements. Since the start of the year, global gold prices have advanced by roughly 40 per cent. In Vietnam, the rally has been even stronger, amplified by the depreciation of VND against the US dollar.

Central banks around the world are also reinforcing this trend. Net purchases of gold have recently doubled relative to the long-term average, underpinning a structural demand base that supports further upside.

Beyond gold, real estate continues to absorb a substantial flow of credit. Outstanding loans to the property sector currently account for about 24–25 per cent of total credit, and at times over the past five years, this share has climbed as high as 35 per cent. With the government still targeting ambitious GDP growth of 8.3–8.5 per cent and rolling out supportive policies, real estate prices are unlikely to cool significantly. Proposals to tighten regulation in the sector have so far failed to materialise, further suggesting that capital will keep gravitating towards property assets.

These dynamics point to an investment environment characterised by both opportunity and caution. Gold is strongly positioned as a hedge against systemic risks, offering both resilience and significant potential for gains if stagflation fears persist. Real estate, meanwhile, continues to be buoyed by credit expansion and government growth objectives, even as affordability challenges mount. The interplay between these two asset classes may ultimately define how Vietnamese investors position themselves in the coming years.

In short, the Fed’s rate cuts may have been prompted by more than just cooling inflation. The fragility of the US labour market suggests deeper vulnerabilities that could spill over globally. For Vietnam, the implications are clear: investors should remain vigilant, diversify appropriately, and keep a close watch on the twin forces of global monetary policy and domestic credit flows.

Those who position themselves wisely may find not just safety, but also opportunity, in an otherwise turbulent landscape.

By Trinh Ha

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
investors in Vietnam foreign investors in Vietnam VWAS 2025 Exness Investment Bank

Related Contents

Vietnamese stock market on cusp of development upgrade

Vietnamese stock market on cusp of development upgrade

Confidence and clarity aid real estate

Confidence and clarity aid real estate

Real estate trajectory shaped by new growth cycle

Real estate trajectory shaped by new growth cycle

VWAS 2025 celebrates top financial firms and service innovation

VWAS 2025 celebrates top financial firms and service innovation

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era

Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows

New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020