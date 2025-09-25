Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era

September 25, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
The third Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit (VWAS) is being held this afternoon (September 25) by VIR and the Vietnam Wealth Advisors (VWA) community under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance.
Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era
The third VWAS 2025 with the theme "New era, new springboard"

With the theme “New Era, New Springboard”, this year's VWAS has brought together leaders of state management agencies and prominent speakers to engage in in-depth discussions on global economic variables, the outlook for Vietnam's economy, and the financial market.

The summit will feature two discussion sessions:

  • Session 1: “The Stock Market Before New Opportunities” will welcome representatives from the State Securities Commission, leading securities companies, and international investment funds. Speakers will debate the outlook for key stock groups, promising sectors, and provide recommendations for investors in a rapidly changing market.
  • Session 2: “Breakthroughs in Vietnam's Real Estate and Digital Assets Markets” will spotlight two highly promising sectors of the economy, discussing new policies, emerging trends, and future prospects.

The VWAS 2025 is continuing its mission of equipping investors with knowledge and tools to select transparent, professional financial products and services, while also fostering the sustainable development of the wealth advisory community.

Globally, wealth management services have long been popular in developed countries. According to Boston Consulting Group Global Asset Management Report 2025, assets under management worldwide reached a record $128 trillion last year, up 12 per cent over the previous year (BCG Global Asset Management Report 2025).

The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025 notes that Vietnam currently has around 5,459 individuals with a net worth of over $10 million, ranking sixth in Southeast Asia. Alongside the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, average per capita income is expected to increase by 7-9 per cent annually.

About 85 per cent of transactions on Vietnam's stock market are carried out by individual investors. Hence, improving financial literacy in general, and enhancing investors' capabilities in particular, is crucial for the healthy, sustainable growth of Vietnam's financial market and economy. This underscores the growing importance of financial advisors and wealth management. A professional wealth advisory workforce is gradually taking shape, with advisors emerging from priority banking divisions, securities firms, fund management companies, and insurance providers.

Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era
VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh speaking at the VWAS' opening

VWAS 2025 is aiming to help investors connect with qualified, professional financial advisors, and offering more information and criteria to select financial brokerage services and products by honouring organisations and enterprises for the development of financial services and honouring significant financial products and services this year.

Six award categories will be named at VWAS 2025, including priority services of the year; brokerage award of the year; asset management award of the year; digitalisation of the year; personal finance innovation of the year; and best financial protection insurance award.

VWAS 2025 has received strong support from prestigious sponsors. VPS Securities JSC is the diamond sponsor. Gold sponsors include Agribank, Vietcombank, Thien Viet Securities, ACB Securities, and Meey Group. Silver sponsors are Rong Viet Securities are Eximbank.

Co-sponsors include Dragon Capital Vietnam, Agribank Securities, Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam, and Loc Phat Bank.

Danang and Ho Chi Minh City IFCs prepared for integration Danang and Ho Chi Minh City IFCs prepared for integration

In Vietnam's strategy to establish itself as an international financial hub, Ho Chi Minh City is positioned as the nation's liquidity powerhouse, while Danang city serves as an instrumental arm, amplifying its appeal and strengthening market connectivity.
Sweeping changes spotlight new financial growth drivers Sweeping changes spotlight new financial growth drivers

Vietnam is entering a pivotal phase where sweeping reforms, surging urbanization, and new asset classes are reshaping its financial markets.
IFC strategic poses test for local lenders IFC strategic poses test for local lenders

To join international financial markets, domestic credit institutions are being tasked to meet membership criteria while also competing with global players.
Singapore becomes launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs Singapore becomes launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs

Singapore is emerging as a strategic gateway for Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand abroad.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VWAS 2025 financial services Ministry of Finance (MoF)

Related Contents

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

IFC strategy poses test for local lenders

IFC strategy poses test for local lenders

Sweeping changes spotlight new financial growth drivers

Sweeping changes spotlight new financial growth drivers

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Danang and Ho Chi Minh City IFCs poised for integration

Danang and Ho Chi Minh City IFCs poised for integration

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Vietnam Customs signs cooperation deal with UK authorities

Vietnam Customs signs cooperation deal with UK authorities

300 enterprises join Ministry of Finance’s investment promotion conference in the UK

300 enterprises join Ministry of Finance’s investment promotion conference in the UK

Vietnam and UK discuss broader cooperation

Vietnam and UK discuss broader cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Money

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

New catalysts emerge for Vietnam’s stock market

New catalysts emerge for Vietnam’s stock market

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Professional financial advisors key to market development

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020