Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era

The third VWAS 2025 with the theme "New era, new springboard"

With the theme “New Era, New Springboard”, this year's VWAS has brought together leaders of state management agencies and prominent speakers to engage in in-depth discussions on global economic variables, the outlook for Vietnam's economy, and the financial market.

The summit will feature two discussion sessions:

Session 1: “The Stock Market Before New Opportunities” will welcome representatives from the State Securities Commission, leading securities companies, and international investment funds. Speakers will debate the outlook for key stock groups, promising sectors, and provide recommendations for investors in a rapidly changing market.

Session 2: “Breakthroughs in Vietnam's Real Estate and Digital Assets Markets” will spotlight two highly promising sectors of the economy, discussing new policies, emerging trends, and future prospects.

The VWAS 2025 is continuing its mission of equipping investors with knowledge and tools to select transparent, professional financial products and services, while also fostering the sustainable development of the wealth advisory community.

Globally, wealth management services have long been popular in developed countries. According to Boston Consulting Group Global Asset Management Report 2025, assets under management worldwide reached a record $128 trillion last year, up 12 per cent over the previous year (BCG Global Asset Management Report 2025).

The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025 notes that Vietnam currently has around 5,459 individuals with a net worth of over $10 million, ranking sixth in Southeast Asia. Alongside the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, average per capita income is expected to increase by 7-9 per cent annually.

About 85 per cent of transactions on Vietnam's stock market are carried out by individual investors. Hence, improving financial literacy in general, and enhancing investors' capabilities in particular, is crucial for the healthy, sustainable growth of Vietnam's financial market and economy. This underscores the growing importance of financial advisors and wealth management. A professional wealth advisory workforce is gradually taking shape, with advisors emerging from priority banking divisions, securities firms, fund management companies, and insurance providers.

VIR's editor-in-chief Pham Van Hoanh speaking at the VWAS' opening

VWAS 2025 is aiming to help investors connect with qualified, professional financial advisors, and offering more information and criteria to select financial brokerage services and products by honouring organisations and enterprises for the development of financial services and honouring significant financial products and services this year.

Six award categories will be named at VWAS 2025, including priority services of the year; brokerage award of the year; asset management award of the year; digitalisation of the year; personal finance innovation of the year; and best financial protection insurance award.

VWAS 2025 has received strong support from prestigious sponsors. VPS Securities JSC is the diamond sponsor. Gold sponsors include Agribank, Vietcombank, Thien Viet Securities, ACB Securities, and Meey Group. Silver sponsors are Rong Viet Securities are Eximbank.

Co-sponsors include Dragon Capital Vietnam, Agribank Securities, Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam, and Loc Phat Bank.

