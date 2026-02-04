Corporate

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

February 04, 2026 | 18:09
(0) user say
Cashless payments continued to surge last year, underscoring rapid progress in digital finance and payment infrastructure.
Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

According to information released on February 2 by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the total value of cashless transactions in 2025 was equivalent to roughly 28 times GDP, highlighting the rapid penetration of digital payments across the economy.

The SBV said the expansion was driven by the rollout of key policy frameworks, notably Decision No.1813/QD-TTg on non-cash payment development for 2021–2025, and Project 06 on population data, digital identification, and electronic authentication supporting national digital transformation through 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Cashless transactions rose by more than 42 per cent in volume and nearly 23 per cent in value last year. By channel, internet-based payments surged by almost 54 per cent in volume and nearly 36 per cent in value, while mobile payments grew by close to 37 per cent in volume and over 20 per cent in value. QR-code payments also recorded strong growth, jumping by nearly 51 per cent in volume and more than 24 per cent in value.

In addition, cashless payments via the interbank electronic payment system rose by 6 per cent in volume and nearly 57 per cent in value. Meanwhile, cashless payments via the financial switching and electronic clearing system increased by more than 24 per cent in volume and nearly 8 per cent in value.

The average number and value of cashless transactions jumped by nearly 59 per cent and over 24 per cent annually over the same period.

As of the end of 2025, the number of individual payment accounts stood at 232 million, up nearly 14 per cent on-year.

All higher education institutions and colleges in urban areas have accepted cashless payments for tuition fees. 82 per cent of people receiving pensions, social insurance, and unemployment benefits in urban areas are paid through cashless payment methods.

The number of ATM cards in circulation exceeded 164 million by the end of 2025, up 5 per cent on-year.

By 2030, the banking industry aims for 95 per cent of the population aged 15 and above to have a bank or licensed organisation transaction account. The value of cashless payments will reach 30 times GDP. 80 per cent of banks have a revenue share from digital channels exceeding 30 per cent.

Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025 Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025

Visa is reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam’s national digital transformation by partnering with the Cashless Day campaign in Ho Chi Minh City from June 14 to 15.
Cashless transactions surge as Vietnam advances towards digital future Cashless transactions surge as Vietnam advances towards digital future

Vietnam is witnessing a rapid surge in cashless payments, marking a pivotal shift in consumer behaviour and digital infrastructure as the country pushes towards comprehensive digital economic transformation.
Cashless payments record strong growth in H1 Cashless payments record strong growth in H1

In the first half of 2025, cashless payments continued to show strong growth in both the public and private sectors, showing that convenience and experience in payment are increasingly prioritised.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cashless payment cashless transactions SBV banking finance

Related Contents

Vietnam entering a new growth phase in 2026

Vietnam entering a new growth phase in 2026

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Vietnam’s credit quota seen as safeguard for banking discipline

Vietnam’s credit quota seen as safeguard for banking discipline

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Site clearance work launched for Dung Quat refinery upgrade

Site clearance work launched for Dung Quat refinery upgrade

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

The generics industry: unlocking new growth drivers

Masan High-Tech Materials reports profit: a view from Nui Phao mine

Masan High-Tech Materials reports profit: a view from Nui Phao mine

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

