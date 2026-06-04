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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinRobotics debuts Vietnam-made VR-H3 humanoid robot at global tech events

June 04, 2026 | 10:35
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VinRobotics, a Vingroup technology company, has showcased its VR-H3 humanoid robot platform at major global technology and robotics events including the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation 2026.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - VinRobotics, a technology company under Vingroup, showcased its VR-H3 humanoid robot platform at a series of major global technology and robotics events, including the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation 2026 (ICRA)and COMPUTEX Taipei 2026. VinRobotics' participation in these global technology events marks a new milestone for Vietnamese technology enterprises in the field of humanoid robotics, while demonstrating the capability of Vietnamese engineers to develop and master core technologies.

On the opening day of ICRA 2026, VinRobotics' humanoid robot impressed attendees with its remote operation capabilities enabled by motion-capture technology integrated into a virtual reality headset, requiring no additional external devices.
On the opening day of ICRA 2026, VinRobotics' humanoid robot impressed attendees with its remote operation capabilities enabled by motion-capture technology integrated into a virtual reality headset, requiring no additional external devices.

From late May to early June 2026, VinRobotics introduced the VR-H3 humanoid robot to international experts and the public across a series of global technology and robotics events, including ICRA 2026, the outdoor robotics festival Festival der Roboter 2026 held as part of ICRA 2026, Vietnam Robot Tech Day 2026, a technology diplomacy event co-organized by VinRobotics and the Embassy of Vietnam in Austria, as well as COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei.

Across all events, VR-H3 attracted attention for its stable operation in open environments and crowded exhibition spaces, agile mobility, and ability to perform flexible and dexterous manipulation tasks, highlighting the practical potential of humanoid robots in both everyday life and industrial environments.

VR-H3 is the third-generation humanoid robot built by VinRobotics, featuring core technologies developed entirely in-house by Vietnamese engineers, including the mechanical structure, real-time computing and communication electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture, power distribution platform, battery system, and full-body AI control technology. Equipped with more than 31 actuators and two onboard edge computers, VR-H3 can perceive its surroundings, interact with humans, lift payloads of up to 6–8 kilograms, transport objects, and perform assembly operations.

As part of the events, alongside showcasing the VR-H3 humanoid robot, VinRobotics also participated in technical talks featuring leading global industry names such as Google DeepMind, NVIDIA, and Boston Dynamics. A key highlight of VinRobotics' presentations was its integrated technology ecosystem surrounding the VR-H3 platform, spanning from humanoid robotic systems to core enabling technologies such as robotic hands and high-performance actuators independently researched and developed by Vietnamese engineers. These presentations drew strong interest from industry experts, expanding VinRobotics' connections within the global technology ecosystem while reinforcing the potential of Vietnamese enterprises in core AI and robotics technologies.

On this occasion, VinRobotics also announced its strategy to gradually open-source selected foundational robotics technologies to contribute to the broader development of the global technology community. This initiative aims to create an open knowledge ecosystem where researchers, developers, and engineers can learn, collaborate, and accelerate the growing presence of robotics technologies developed by Vietnamese engineers within the global embodied AI wave.

Ngo Quoc Hung, Chief Executive Officer of VinRobotics, said: "Bringing VR-H3 to international technology forums is not only an opportunity for VinRobotics to showcase the capabilities of Vietnamese engineers, but also a real-world testing process to further refine humanoid robot platforms designed for practical applications and real-life operating environments. We believe humanoid robots and embodied AI will soon become an integral part of both daily life and industrial operations, and Vietnam is fully capable of becoming an active contributor to this technological wave with products developed by Vietnamese engineers."

At a time when the robotics industry continues to be led primarily by major technology powers such as the United States, China, and Japan, VinRobotics' presence across multiple international forums highlights the increasingly visible role of Vietnamese technology enterprises in the global race for robotics and embodied AI.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vingroup

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TagTag:
VinRobotics VR-H3 humanoid robot humanoid robot Technology company

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