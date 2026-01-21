Corporate

Vinova Earns Third Straits Times Growth Award

January 21, 2026 | 11:56
(0) user say
The technology company secured its place amongst Singapore's fastest-expanding businesses for the third year running, demonstrating sustained momentum in The Straits Times annual ranking.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - Vinova is a premier IT solutions provider based in Singapore. Today, we are proud to announce that we have been recognized as one of Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026. This prestigious ranking is a joint initiative by The Straits Times and Statista. We are identified as one of the top 100 local firms with the most robust revenue growth.

This recognition marks the third consecutive year Vinova has been named among Singapore's fastest-growing companies, following its previous rankings in 2024 and 2025

A Track Record of Consistent Growth

Over the past 15 years, Vinova has earned a strong reputation for digital craftsmanship, delivering high-end mobile and web solutions alongside enterprise-level applications. This sustained growth has been driven by a clear strategic focus, disciplined execution, and a strong commitment to quality.

Our unwavering focus on quality and innovation enables us to serve over 300 clients worldwide. From fast-scaling startups to established Fortune 500 corporations, each benefiting from our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions with Singapore-standard excellence.

As we scale, Vinova remains committed to integrating ESG principles into our core operations, striving toward a Net Zero carbon footprint to ensure our innovation contributes to a sustainable future.

"We are honored to be recognized among Singapore's fastest-growing companies once again in 2026," said Mike Nguyen, CEO of Vinova. "This achievement belongs to our dedicated team, whose commitment and professionalism continue to drive our growth. We remain focused on delivering Singapore-standard excellence to our clients and partners worldwide."

Strategic Expansion and Global Presence

In 2024, from our headquarter in Singapore, we took a significant step forward by successfully establishing operations in Thailand, strengthening our presence across the APAC region. At the same time, we are actively expanding our global reach through high-impact strategic partnerships.

These alliances seamlessly combine our signature artisan design standards with large-scale engineering capabilities, while ensuring Vinova continues to lead and innovate at the forefront of the international IT industry.

https://vinova.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VINOVA

TagTag:
Vinova Technology company Singaporebased provider

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

