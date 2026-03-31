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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AGIBOT reaches 10,000 robot units amid accelerating demand

March 31, 2026 | 10:44
(0) user say
The Chinese humanoid robotics company achieved the production milestone reflecting growing commercial deployment across industrial and service sectors.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today announced the rollout of its 10,000th humanoid robot, becoming one of the first companies in the industry to reach this milestone at scale. More than a production figure, the achievement marks a significant step forward for the robotics industry, signaling a transition from early-stage validation to scalable, real-world deployment.

"Reaching 10,000 units is not simply about producing more robots, it reflects a fundamental shift in our ability to scale," said Peng Zhihui, CTO of AGIBOT. "As our supply chain matures and manufacturing standardizes, we are seeing a pivot from small-scale, niche applications to robust, large-scale commercial demand. The widespread deployment of AGIBOT's robots is no longer about seeking technical viability, but about delivering scalable value and driving the adoption of embodied AI."

AGIBOT's production trajectory highlights the pace of this transition. It took nearly two years to reach the first 1,000 units, followed by approximately one year to scale from 1,000 to 5,000. The jump from 5,000 to 10,000 was completed in just three months, representing a more than 4× acceleration in production speed compared to the previous phase. This exponential growth curve is a direct result of AGIBOT's maturing supply chain and our continuous breakthroughs in manufacturing efficiency. This momentum has established AGIBOT as one of the first companies globally to achieve large-scale commercial deployment of humanoid robots. What once took years in complex hardware manufacturing is now happening in a matter of months.

Of the 10,000 humanoid robots produced, a significant portion is already active in real-world environments. AGIBOT's solutions are now deeply integrated into sectors such as logistics, showroom navigation, retail, and hospitality services, as well as the education industry. Beyond service-oriented roles, AGIBOT's robots have also begun entering industrial workflows, operating directly on production lines to support manufacturing tasks.

This momentum extends far beyond the Chinese domestic market. Driven by robust international demand, a substantial number of these 10,000 units are being deployed across AGIBOT's expanding global footprint. From Europe and North America to key markets in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, AGIBOT is seeing a transition from initial pilot projects to repeated, large-scale rollouts, proving the universal value of its intelligent systems.

As production scales and deployments expand, AGIBOT's milestone reflects more than manufacturing capability — it signals a new phase of continuous system improvement in robotics. With thousands of robots already operating in real-world environments, ongoing usage is helping refine system performance, improve reliability, and expand application capabilities over time. At this level of scale, progress is no longer driven by isolated deployments, but by coordinated advances across hardware, software, and supply chain systems, enabling both deployment and performance to improve in parallel.

For more information, please visit AGIBOT at AGIBOT.com and follow AGIBOT on:

https://www.facebook.com/AGIBOT.zhiyuan
https://x.com/AGIBOT_zhiyuan
https://www.instagram.com/AGIBOT_
https://www.youtube.com/@AGIBOT-robot

By PR Newswire

AGIBOT

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TagTag:
AGIBOT humanoid robot

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