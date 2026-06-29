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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinmec launches Vietnam's first nationwide high-tech robotic surgery centre network

June 29, 2026 | 15:21
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Vinmec Healthcare System has officially launched Vietnam's first nationwide network of High-Tech Robotic Surgery Centres, establishing the country's first multi-connected robotic surgery ecosystem and marking a landmark advance in surgical innovation.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 27 June 2026 - Vinmec Healthcare System today officially launched its nationwide network of High-Tech Robotic Surgery Centers, marking a major milestone in the advancement of surgical innovation in Vietnam. Beyond investing in some of the world's most advanced robotic surgical platforms, Vinmec is pioneering the country's first integrated robotic surgery ecosystem, connecting multiple specialties, hospitals and global technology partners to expand access to cutting-edge surgical care for patients nationwide.

The official inauguration of the nation's first high-tech robotic surgery network, an integrated ecosystem designed to redefine surgical standards in Vietnam.
The official inauguration of the nation's first high-tech robotic surgery network, an integrated ecosystem designed to redefine surgical standards in Vietnam.

The defining feature of the new network is Vietnam's first and only multi-connected robotic surgery ecosystem. Rather than deploying standalone robotic systems, Vinmec has established an integrated operating platform that brings together multiple world-leading robotic technologies across its hospital network. Vinmec Times City International Hospital serves as the clinical coordination hub, linking robotic surgery centers at Vinmec Smart City, Vinmec Da Nang, Vinmec Central Park, Vinmec Can Tho and other Vinmec hospitals throughout the country.

For general surgery, Vinmec operates three of the world's leading robotic surgery platforms: Da Vinci Xi at Vinmec Times City, Hugo RAS at Vinmec Da Nang and Vinmec Central Park, and Toumai MT-1000 at Vinmec Smart City and Vinmec Can Tho. Together, these technologies enable surgeons to access deep anatomical structures, perform highly precise procedures within confined surgical spaces, and select the most appropriate platform based on each patient's condition. Notably, the Toumai MT-1000 also introduces the capability for 5G-enabled remote robotic surgery, laying the foundation for future models of connected healthcare delivery.

In orthopedic surgery, Vinmec has deployed a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation joint replacement robots, including ROSA at Vinmec Smart City, MISSO at Vinmec Times City and Vinmec Can Tho, and CORI across Vinmec Ocean Park 2, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Central Park, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang. These technologies enable personalized surgical planning based on each patient's anatomy while supporting millimeter-level precision in implant positioning and joint balancing, helping optimize clinical outcomes and accelerate postoperative recovery.

For neurosurgery and spine surgery, Vinmec has integrated the StealthStation S8, Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance system and the O-arm with StealthStation O2 imaging platform at Vinmec Smart City and Vinmec Da Nang. This advanced technology suite provides real-time navigation, intraoperative imaging and continuous surgical verification, enabling surgeons to accurately access complex anatomical structures while improving procedural safety and reducing the risk of complications.

Complementing its advanced technology ecosystem, Vinmec is also the first healthcare provider in Vietnam to develop a "3-in-1" robotic surgery model built on Personalization, Automation and Standardization. Every patient receives an individualized treatment plan through preoperative 3D reconstruction and surgical simulation, benefits from AI-enabled robotic assistance during surgery, and is treated according to internationally recognized standards in clinical practice, education and research.

Technology delivers value only when placed in the hands of highly skilled professionals. To operate this large-scale robotic surgery ecosystem, Vinmec has developed a multidisciplinary team of specialists who have undergone rigorous training, competency assessments and international robotic surgery certification programs. Their expertise forms the foundation for delivering safe, high-quality and consistently effective surgical care.

Alongside the launch of the robotic surgery network, Vinmec also announced the establishment of the Robotic Surgery Patient Support Fund, backed by nearly VND 300 billion in funding from Vingroup. The fund is expected to reduce financial barriers and expand patient access to advanced robotic surgery, particularly for those facing financial hardship.

At the event, Prof. Tran Van Thuan, MD, PhD, Deputy Minister of Health, remarked: "I highly appreciate Vinmec's vision of not only investing in advanced medical equipment but also building a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing clinical care, medical education, scientific research, technology transfer, and international collaboration." The Deputy Minister also acknowledged the humanitarian value of the Robotic Surgery Patient Support Fund, which helps expand access to advanced surgical technologies for eligible patients.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Prof. Tran Trung Dung, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vinmec Healthcare System, said:

"Our High-Tech Robotic Surgery Network is built on a model of multidimensional connectivity connecting experts, hospitals and the world's leading technology partners within a single integrated ecosystem. Our goal is to provide patients in Vietnam with access to the most advanced surgical innovations while progressively positioning Vietnam as a regional destination for high-tech healthcare and precision surgery."

According to Assoc. Prof. Pham Van Binh, MD, PhD, Director of the Vinmec High-Tech Robotic Surgery Network, the true strength of the centers lies not only in their advanced robotic systems but also in their ability to transform technology into sustainable clinical excellence.

"Our vision extends beyond building a treatment center. We are establishing an academic institution for robotic surgery that integrates clinical practice, academic training, scientific research and technology transfer, bringing together leading robotic surgeons from Vietnam and around the world."

The launch of Vinmec's High-Tech Robotic Surgery Network represents not only a significant milestone in the healthcare system's development but also an important step forward in accelerating Vietnam's transition toward an era of precision, personalized and technology-driven surgery. By bringing world-class surgical innovation closer to patients, Vinmec is laying the foundation for Vietnam to emerge as a new regional hub for robotic surgery and advanced medical treatment in Southeast Asia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vinmec

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TagTag:
vinmec Robotic surgery network Hightech robotic surgery Multiconnected robotic surgery

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