VARON strengthens commitment to oxygen support in new year

December 31, 2025 | 16:07
(0) user say
The medical equipment company reaffirms its dedication to providing reliable oxygen solutions for patients and healthcare facilities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, it offers a meaningful moment to reflect on shared progress and renewed responsibility in respiratory care. Over the past year, VARON has continued to focus on what matters most—reliability, accessibility, and compassion-driven action that supports real people and real needs.

A Year Shaped by Reliability and Everyday Care

The past year reinforced the growing importance of dependable oxygen therapy solutions. For many individuals and families, access to an oxygen concentrator for home use has become essential for maintaining comfort, stability, and peace of mind. At the same time, increasing mobility needs highlighted the value of an oxygen concentrator for travel, enabling patients to remain active while managing long-term respiratory conditions.

Across these use cases, one consistent theme emerged: people are not simply looking for an oxygen concentrator for sale, but for long-term reliability, clear guidance, and dependable service. This insight continues to guide VARON's development of practical solutions, including the portable oxygen concentrator, that support daily life without unnecessary complexity.

Supporting the Most Vulnerable Through Meaningful Giving

Beyond product performance, the past year also highlighted the importance of community responsibility. A significant milestone was VARON's donation of Serene 5 oxygen concentrators to St. Vincent Social Works Foundation IAP FOSSVI, an organization dedicated to helping and caring for some of the most marginalized members of society.

FOSSVI serves vulnerable communities through its homes, including San Vicente Home and the Santa Luisa Annex, providing care and dignity to elderly residents and religious sisters who have devoted their lives to serving the poor. Guided by its mission to improve the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of people living in poverty, FOSSVI works to ensure that every individual can live with dignity and comfort.

Through the donation of VARON oxygen concentrators, residents—especially the nuns—have experienced tangible relief. For many, the devices have meant easier breathing, more restful nights, and days filled with comfort rather than struggle. As shared by FOSSVI, the equipment has brought "relief, hope, and joy," offering a quiet but powerful reward for a lifetime of selfless dedication to others.

Looking Ahead With Purpose and Responsibility

As the new year begins, VARON remains focused on responsible, long-term improvement. Future efforts will continue to prioritize durability, efficiency, and user comfort—enhancements shaped by real-world feedback from home users, care institutions, and individuals who rely on oxygen support as part of daily life.

Equally important is sustained support beyond the point of purchase. VARON continues to invest in service systems, technical guidance, and spare parts availability to ensure that each device remains a reliable and trusted companion over time. This long-term perspective reflects a belief that respiratory care is not a one-time solution, but an ongoing commitment.

A Thoughtful Beginning to the New Year

The start of a new year offers an opportunity not only to look forward, but also to reaffirm core values. VARON enters the year with gratitude for the customers, partners, and charitable organizations whose trust and collaboration have shaped the past twelve months.

Guided by reflection and responsibility, VARON will continue to advance with a steady focus on quality, accessibility, and care-driven innovation—working to ensure that respiratory support technologies serve people with reliability, humility, and respect.

By PR Newswire

Varon oxygen concentrator

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VARON oxygen concentrator respiratory care

