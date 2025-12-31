WF International receives Nasdaq bid price deficiency notice

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WF International Limited (the "Company" or "WF International") (NASDAQ: WXM), an integrated electromechanical solutions company specializing in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance of HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems, today announced that the Company had received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") dated December 24, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifiying the Company that it is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), because the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.000001 per share, was below $1.00 per share for a period of 33 consecutive business days from November 6, 2025, to December 23, 2025.

The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "WXM".

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until June 22, 2026 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by June 22, 2026, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.