Vingroup prioritizes culture with world-class artistic spaces

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2025 - Vingroup announced the addition of Culture as a new core pillar, alongside Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Social Philanthropy. With the spirit of serving society, the Culture pillar will contribute to preserving and promoting traditional identity while encouraging creativity and the development of modern arts. This aims to enrich the spiritual life of the people and expand Vietnamese culture to the international stage.

Vingroup launched the 8Wonder mega music festival series to bring world-class international music experiences to Vietnam. The spectacular stage of 8Wonder stands as a testament to Vingroup's ambitious vision and dedicated investment in positioning Vietnam as a vibrant cultural hub of the region.

Entering the cultural field with the aspiration to serve the nation, Vingroup identifies three main objectives for the new pillar. These are to preserve traditional cultural values, promote creativity and the development of various art forms, and create a platform where artists can develop their talents, contribute to the arts, pursue their careers, and be recognized accordingly.



To realize this pillar, Vingroup has invested in establishing three separate companies, each responsible for strategic functions within the cultural and artistic ecosystem.



V-Culture Talents - Vietnam Cultural And Artistic Talent Development Joint Stock Company focuses on cultural and artistic education, with the mission of selecting, training, and developing young talents in music, performing arts and traditional cultural forms (such as chèo, quan họ, ví dặm, cải lương, đờn ca tài tử). V-Culture Talents will not only be a place to discover and nurture future talents but will also contribute to preserving and promoting traditional cultural values by supporting artisans and artists in developing their careers in a professional environment where they can contribute and make a living from their craft.



V-Film Cinema Development Joint Stock Company operates in film production and distribution, television programming, photography, audio recording and music publishing. At the same time, V-Film emphasizes training professionals across the film industry, from directors and screenwriters to actors. The goal is to create a shared environment to strengthen the Vietnamese film industry and help bring Vietnamese stories to the international community.



V-Spirit Event Organization Joint Stock Company plays the role of organizing, promoting and managing cultural and artistic events, exhibitions, conferences and seminars. V-Spirit aims to become a leading brand in the professional event organization sector in Vietnam, gradually making a mark globally, contributing to elevating Vietnamese artistic products and talent to the international level and enhancing the cultural stature of Vietnam.



Speaking about the strategy to expand the new pillar, Mr. Nguyễn Việt Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, stated: "We believe that culture is not only the spiritual foundation and a measure of social development but also a driving force for building a sustainable future. Establishing the Culture pillar reflects Vingroup's desire to fulfill its responsibility to the community and honor the nation's cultural heritage. The Group aims to create a cultural and artistic environment that is respected by both the public and international friends. Here, dedication will be valued, creativity will be encouraged and artists will receive recognition worthy of their efforts."



The addition of the Culture pillar to Vingroup's long-term development strategy reflects a long-term vision to create to a better life for all. It also demonstrates the Group's ongoing commitment to building an cultivated society where people can enjoy a rich cultural and artistic environment and individuals can fully develop their talents.



In addition, culture serves as an important foundation to connect Vietnam with the international community. Through the Culture pillar, Vingroup will expand domestic and international cultural exchange programs to help Vietnamese culture keep pace with global creative trends, and strongly stimulate the development of the cultural industry, tourism and domestic consumption.

