Paris Baguette partners with MLS football club LAFC

December 31, 2025 | 16:12
(0) user say
The bakery cafe chain has formed a sponsorship and collaboration agreement with the Los Angeles-based football club.

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in 2026, fans of Paris Baguette and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will be able to find products inspired by the "Heung-Bu Duo" (Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga) at Paris Baguette.

Paris Baguette's partnership with LAFC of Major League Soccer (MLS) marks the first such partnership by a company in Korea's food and foodservice sector with a U.S.-based sports team. The partnership is Paris Baguette's third global sports collaboration, following partnerships with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023-2024 and Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League in 2025.

Through this partnership, Paris Baguette will roll out LAFC-themed bakery products and merchandise starting in 2026, along with a variety of customer engagement programs such as Meet & Greet event and ticket giveaway.

"Sports are powerful content that connects fans around the world and enables closer engagement," Jin Soo Hur, Vice Chairman of Paris Baguette, said. "Through our partnership with LAFC, we will offer a variety of activities that allow customers to share joyful moments and special experiences with our bread."

"We are thrilled to partner with Paris Baguette, a global bakery brand loved by consumers in the United States and around the world for its delicious, high-quality offerings," Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President said. "This partnership will elevate each of our brands as we bring people together through the shared experiences of the beautiful game and wonderful food."

LAFC is a Los Angeles–based club that debuted in 2018 and currently boasts star players such as Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and Hugo Lloris on its roster. With the recent addition of Son, the club has garnered world-wide attention, rapidly expanding its fan base in Korea and internationally.

By combining bakery and sports in a unique way, Paris Baguette continues to expand its touchpoints with global sports fans and customers through activities such as launching club- and player-themed products and merchandise, running customer promotions, and conducting stadium advertising. The brand has gained attention with innovative campaigns, including displaying a Korean-language LED billboard message reading "Hello! Paris Baguette" at PSG home matches and producing videos featuring PSG star players enjoying Paris Baguette bread. These efforts earned the company the "Marketer of the Year Award," selected by the Korea Advertisers Association. Paris Baguette also serves its coffee at Tottenham Hotspur's home stadium.

Paris Baguette continues to expand its global presence, operating approximately 3,400 stores in Korea and around 700 stores across 15 countries in the United States, Europe, and Asia, for a total of more than 4,100 stores worldwide. In North America, including the U.S., the company aims to operate 1,000 stores by 2030 and has recently strengthened its operations by commencing construction on a local baking plant in Texas.

By PR Newswire

Paris Baguette

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Paris Baguette Paris Baguette partnership LAFC LAFC bakery products Paris Baguette sponsorship

