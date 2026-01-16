VinFast VF 8 Builds Global Owner Community

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2026 - VinFast's VF 8 is traveling well, winning over drivers across markets with everyday performance, thoughtful design, and uncommon peace of mind.

A VF 8 owner belong to a relatively exclusive, self-selecting club that its maker VinFast have built across the globe. It is the kind of club formed less by marketing than by shared curiosity and a willingness to move early. Owners tend to recognize one another not by badges or decals, but by the confidence that comes from having made a deliberate choice.



The VF 8 holds a special place for VinFast. It was the brand's first fully international offering, the vehicle tasked with introducing a young Vietnamese automaker to demanding markets abroad. As a result, the car was designed to travel well. Styled in collaboration with Pininfarina, the VF 8 favors clean proportions over visual noise. Beneath the surface, its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and 402 horsepower provide performance that feels reassuring.



In Vietnam, the VF 8 has appealed to high-mileage drivers like Nguyen Phuong Hoang Dung, a Ho Chi Minh City-based construction project manager who covers about 5,000 kilometers a month. "When you drive that much, comfort and stability directly affect your health, your mindset, and how well you work," he said. Having spent years with gasoline cars, he switched to the VF 8 in August 2025, drawn by its smooth throttle response and calm, seamless acceleration. Now, with more than 20,000 kilometers behind him, he said, "The more I drive it, the more confident I am that choosing the VF 8 was the right decision."



As the VF 8 expanded into North America and Europe, it increasingly settled into a simpler role: a dependable everyday vehicle. Robert, who has driven his for more than a year and a half, said it has been "a great vehicle," adding that "you will not find another this size in the price range they offered it." For Jonathan, the VF 8 fits neatly into daily routines. "For us it's a city vehicle with short rides every day, and it answers our needs," he said. "Very comfortable, impressive performance, good in snow, and strong overall."



In the Middle East, the VF 8's appeal sharpens as VinFast pairs the car with ownership benefits that are rare in the segment, including complimentary maintenance coverage for five years or 100,000 kilometers. These are not small details in markets where peace of mind often matters as much as design. "The maintenance package made the decision easy," said an owner in Dubai. "You know exactly where you stand."



The idea of a VF 8 community is beginning to take shape. Across markets, it connects drivers in Vietnam, Europe, North America, and the Middle East through a shared understanding of what modern electric ownership can be. Thoughtful design. Capable performance. A clear push toward sustainability without asking drivers to compromise their routines.



For those inside the club, the VF 8 is not simply a statement car. No, something even better. A car that makes sense, day after day, in very different parts of the world.



https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.