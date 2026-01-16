Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast VF 8 Builds Global Owner Community

January 16, 2026 | 15:55
(0) user say
The electric vehicle model is bringing together owners worldwide through shared experiences and engagement platforms, fostering an international community of VinFast enthusiasts connected by their vehicles.

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2026 - VinFast's VF 8 is traveling well, winning over drivers across markets with everyday performance, thoughtful design, and uncommon peace of mind.

VF 8

A VF 8 owner belong to a relatively exclusive, self-selecting club that its maker VinFast have built across the globe. It is the kind of club formed less by marketing than by shared curiosity and a willingness to move early. Owners tend to recognize one another not by badges or decals, but by the confidence that comes from having made a deliberate choice.

The VF 8 holds a special place for VinFast. It was the brand's first fully international offering, the vehicle tasked with introducing a young Vietnamese automaker to demanding markets abroad. As a result, the car was designed to travel well. Styled in collaboration with Pininfarina, the VF 8 favors clean proportions over visual noise. Beneath the surface, its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and 402 horsepower provide performance that feels reassuring.

In Vietnam, the VF 8 has appealed to high-mileage drivers like Nguyen Phuong Hoang Dung, a Ho Chi Minh City-based construction project manager who covers about 5,000 kilometers a month. "When you drive that much, comfort and stability directly affect your health, your mindset, and how well you work," he said. Having spent years with gasoline cars, he switched to the VF 8 in August 2025, drawn by its smooth throttle response and calm, seamless acceleration. Now, with more than 20,000 kilometers behind him, he said, "The more I drive it, the more confident I am that choosing the VF 8 was the right decision."

As the VF 8 expanded into North America and Europe, it increasingly settled into a simpler role: a dependable everyday vehicle. Robert, who has driven his for more than a year and a half, said it has been "a great vehicle," adding that "you will not find another this size in the price range they offered it." For Jonathan, the VF 8 fits neatly into daily routines. "For us it's a city vehicle with short rides every day, and it answers our needs," he said. "Very comfortable, impressive performance, good in snow, and strong overall."

In the Middle East, the VF 8's appeal sharpens as VinFast pairs the car with ownership benefits that are rare in the segment, including complimentary maintenance coverage for five years or 100,000 kilometers. These are not small details in markets where peace of mind often matters as much as design. "The maintenance package made the decision easy," said an owner in Dubai. "You know exactly where you stand."

The idea of a VF 8 community is beginning to take shape. Across markets, it connects drivers in Vietnam, Europe, North America, and the Middle East through a shared understanding of what modern electric ownership can be. Thoughtful design. Capable performance. A clear push toward sustainability without asking drivers to compromise their routines.

For those inside the club, the VF 8 is not simply a statement car. No, something even better. A car that makes sense, day after day, in very different parts of the world.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VF 8 VinFast VF 8

Related Contents

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

VinFast VF 8 redefines EV ownership in the Middle East

VinFast VF 8 redefines EV ownership in the Middle East

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

GMA Capital Partners Joins UN Global Compact

GMA Capital Partners Joins UN Global Compact

AFERIY Launches Nomad1800 Power Station at CES

AFERIY Launches Nomad1800 Power Station at CES

ONYX Hospitality Partners for Shenzhen Hotel Launch

ONYX Hospitality Partners for Shenzhen Hotel Launch

Storefriendly Achieves BEAM Plus Excellent Rating

Storefriendly Achieves BEAM Plus Excellent Rating

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020