Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei promotes digital inclusion and conservation tech amid AI growth

March 06, 2026 | 10:29
(0) user say
The Chinese company emphasized accessibility initiatives and environmental technology applications as artificial intelligence deployment accelerates across its product portfolio.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Huawei gathered partners, policymakers and international media in Barcelona on March 1 and 2, ahead of Mobile World Congress, to discuss narrowing connectivity and digital skills gaps as artificial intelligence spreads through sectors including healthcare, finance and public services.

About 80 guests attended the first day's forum at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Barcelona Fira. In remarks published by Huawei, Yang Chaobin, CEO of Huawei ICT BG, said the digital divide "seems to be widening further" even as AI accelerates. "High-speed networks and robust computing facilities are essential foundations for an inclusive and sustainable AI era," he said.

The International Telecommunication Union estimates about 2.2 billion people were still offline in 2025. Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau, said inclusion must be treated as a prerequisite for the AI era.

"AI must strengthen meaningful connectivity and support inclusive digital transformation. This requires responsible AI governance, investment in local talent and content, and capacity building, particularly for young girls, women, indigenous communities and marginalized groups."

Huawei said it has fulfilled a commitment under the ITU Partner2Connect Digital Coalition to help expand connectivity in remote regions. By the end of 2025, the company said its initiatives had supported digital access for 170 million people in rural and underserved areas across more than 80 countries. In a Huawei news release, Jeff Wang, president of Huawei Public Affairs and Communications, said: "To bridge the digital skills gap, Huawei works closely with governments and partners to enhance digital access, deliver skills training, and advance STEM education for underserved communities."

On March 2, the focus shifted to conservation with a visit to Spain's Natural Park of Sant Llorenç del Munt i l'Obac. Here, digital monitoring tools are being used to support biodiversity protection, including efforts to safeguard the endangered Bonelli's eagle alongside better managing potential impacts from outdoor activities like climbing on rock-dwelling birds and caving on protected bat species. The project forms part of the Tech4Nature initiative, developed with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to support digital tools in protected areas across 11 countries.

Sònia Llobet, the park's director, said the project is helping managers balance visitor access with nature protection.

"As park managers, our challenge is how to make visitor access compatible with the conservation of this natural space," she said. "This project is helping us answer some of the questions we face in balancing tourism and environmental protection."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei digital inclusion and conservation

Related Contents

Huawei launches AI public service solution with Shenzhen pilot

Huawei launches AI public service solution with Shenzhen pilot

Huawei wins eight GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona

Huawei wins eight GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona

Huawei launches AI data platform for enterprise adoption

Huawei launches AI data platform for enterprise adoption

Huawei connects 170 million people, exceeds UN digital pledge

Huawei connects 170 million people, exceeds UN digital pledge

Huawei launches AI solutions for financial sector transformation

Huawei launches AI solutions for financial sector transformation

Huawei showcases smart living vision at MWC 2026

Huawei showcases smart living vision at MWC 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

Outstanding Women award nominations open until 30 April

Outstanding Women award nominations open until 30 April

PolyU discovers sea urchin sensing mechanism for biomimetic sensors

PolyU discovers sea urchin sensing mechanism for biomimetic sensors

Landscape architects propose Ngam Tam Mei ecotourism transformationMetropolis

Landscape architects propose Ngam Tam Mei ecotourism transformationMetropolis

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Opportunities are real but time-bound

Opportunities are real but time-bound

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020