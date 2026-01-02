Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The Westin Surabaya hosts Chinese New Year celebration Beauty of China

January 02, 2026 | 17:27
(0) user say
The hotel's annual Lunar New Year event features cultural performances and festive culinary offerings.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with renewed spirit, The Westin Surabaya proudly presents "The 19th Beauty of China", its signature Chinese New Year dinner show and one of the most prestigious Chinese New Year celebrations in Indonesia. Taking place on 16 February 2026 at The Westin Surabaya Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, the largest ballroom in Surabaya, the evening will blend fine dining, grand-scale Chinese cultural performance, and a spectacular atmosphere, setting the stage at a leading five-star hotel in Surabaya.

"The Beauty of China" is The Westin Surabaya's signature Chinese New Year dinner show, combining an exquisite multi-course Chinese menu with a world-class Chinese cultural performance on a grand immersive stage. Held annually in the hotel's iconic ballroom, the event is known for blending fine dining, live orchestra, traditional dance, and visual storytelling, offering one of the most memorable Chinese New Year events in Surabaya.

The evening's performance unfolds in five dramatic chapters, from the awakening of China's natural soul and the strength of its ancient warriors, to the fusion of tradition and modernity and a celebration of unity and generational legacy, culminating in a grand red finale symbolizing joy, prosperity, and new beginnings.

The dinner showcases a refined eight-course menu rooted in Chinese tradition, featuring Prosperity Yi–Sheng; Double Steamed Imperial Soup with Sea Cucumber and Japanese Dried Scallop; Baked Lobster with Creamy Butter Egg Yolk, Corn Flakes, and Curry Leaf Sauce; Steamed Live East Star Grouper with Fa Chai, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Superior Sauce; Smoked Duck; Australian Premium Beef Wagyu with Black Pepper Truffle Sauce; Eight Treasure Fried Rice with Walnut, Cashew Nut, Pine Nut, Lapchiong, Dried Scallop, Fresh Scallop, Prawn, and Raisin; and Four Season Cheng Teng & Black Charcoal Onde. Table packages for ten guests start from IDR 20,888,888++.

For further information and table reservations, please contact the hotel at +62 31 2971 0000, and follow @westinsurabaya and @fourpointssurabayapakuwon on social media for more promotions and updates.

By PR Newswire

The Westin Surabaya

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Westin Surabaya Indonesia Chinese New Year

Related Contents

Little Flower Hut launches inclusive 2026 CNY gift sets in Singapore

Little Flower Hut launches inclusive 2026 CNY gift sets in Singapore

VinFast wins Impact Makers award in Indonesia

VinFast wins Impact Makers award in Indonesia

VinFast signs MoUs with Indonesian banks to boost EV adoption

VinFast signs MoUs with Indonesian banks to boost EV adoption

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

Indonesia Tours China Waste to Energy Site

Indonesia Tours China Waste to Energy Site

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

Three partners launch independent law practice after firm departure

Three partners launch independent law practice after firm departure

INCERGO advances merger, showcases glasses free 3D displays at CES

INCERGO advances merger, showcases glasses free 3D displays at CES

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Haier partners with Paris Saint Germain for champion fan experiences

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

Living Phoenix shares 2026 message highlighting POGMENT biomimetic collagen

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

GAC's global ecosystem grows as overseas sales nearly triple

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

Tineco debuts modern living concept and smart cleaners at CES 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020