VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

September 26, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
VinFast has secured a major boost for its global expansion plans with a $100 million green loan facility from MUFG Bank, Ltd.
VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

Announced on September 25, the facility is structured as a green loan, with proceeds dedicated to supporting VinFast’s growth as a pure-electric vehicle (EV) company. The agreement also marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with MUFG, reflecting both parties’ shared commitment to advancing the green transition in Vietnam and globally.

VinFast aims to deploy the new capital on key projects to expand the company’s business and presence in Asia, boost revenue, and optimise costs to achieve long-term success.

"The inaugural $100 million green credit facility from MUFG Bank bolsters our financial capacity while underscoring our commitment to the global green energy transition," said Pham Nguyen Anh Thu, deputy CEO of Investment of VinFast. "We value MUFG's leadership in sustainable finance in Vietnam, and look forward to developing a long-term and prosperous partnership."

Takao Nozaki, MUFG Bank’s managing director and regional head of Vietnam, said, "We are delighted to support the sustainable development of VinFast and its emergence as a pioneering force in the EV industry. Our partnership with VinFast aligns with MUFG's strategic priorities in encouraging net-zero cooperation, supporting green transition and the growth of clean energy solutions globally."

This first-time collaboration underscores MUFG’s confidence in VinFast’s groundbreaking vision, growth potential, and inspiring development story, whilst promising to unlock future development opportunities. Together, the parties aim to explore the potential of the rapidly growing EV industry while creating positive values for the community.

The facility agreement between VinFast and MUFG Bank comes at a time when MUFG is playing a prominent role in supporting Vietnam's sustainable development. As chairman of the Banking Working Group (2023-2025), MUFG has coordinated with Vietnamese ministries to organise specialised discussions on green finance, carbon credit mechanisms, startup support, and environmental, social, and governance initiatives, affirming its position as a crucial green finance bridge.

Eight years since its establishment, VinFast has emerged as one of the few pure-EV companies globally with a diverse product portfolio and a successfully listing on NASDAQ. In 2024, the company secured the number one position in the domestic automotive market, established presence in key markets such as North America and Europe, and is steadily expanding into promising markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, leveraging the strength of Vingroup’s comprehensive green ecosystem built around VinFast vehicles.

VinFast begins production in India at new EV assembly plant VinFast begins production in India at new EV assembly plant

VinFast inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant on August 4 at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu, India.
VinFast to receive additional $1.52 billion through spin-off of R&D assets VinFast to receive additional $1.52 billion through spin-off of R&D assets

VinFast is set to receive another $1.52 billion from founder Pham Nhat Vuong, who has committed to buy the EV maker’s research and development (R&D) arm.
Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park Investment JSC, part of Vingroup, will develop factories for lease for the electric vehicle supply chain in Vung Ang Economic Zone.

By Thanh Van

