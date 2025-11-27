VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - VinFast has been honored at the detikcom Awards 2025 with the prestigious “Accelerator of Indonesia’s Electric Vehicle Ecosystem” award. This marks the second consecutive year the Company has been recognized at this esteemed annual event, underscoring a significant milestone in VinFast’s journey of innovation and breakthrough growth in the Indonesian market. The award affirms VinFast’s steadfast efforts in driving the green transition through a comprehensive EV ecosystem that truly embodies the spirit of “Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward” that the Company champions in Indonesia.

Following an extensive evaluation process, the detikcom Awards judging panel highly commended VinFast's long-term vision and rapid execution in developing a holistic green ecosystem. In less than two years since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has introduced one of the industry's most diverse fully electric vehicle lineups – from the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34 to the VF 7 – grounded in three core pillars: High-quality Products - Inclusive Pricing - Outstanding Aftersales Policy.



At the same time, VinFast has rolled out a series of breakthrough policies to facilitate the public's transition to electric mobility. In parallel, the Company has proactively expanded its collaboration network with strategic partners such as the premium all-electric taxi service Green SM, global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, and a wide network of dealerships, service centers, banks, and financial institutions, ensuring comprehensive support for customers across all touchpoints.



In addition, VinFast is preparing to put its assembly plant in Subang into operation, which is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs and contribute significantly to the growth of Indonesia's EV industry.

Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, accepts the award on behalf of VinFast at the detikcom Awards 2025.

Widely recognized as one of Indonesia's most respected honors, the detikcom Awards celebrate creative ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and impactful contributions across diverse fields, from economics and politics to technology and renewable energy. To ensure fairness and objectivity, the awards are evaluated by an independent panel of experts, who assess candidates based on rigorous criteria involving innovation capability, adaptability, and positive social impact.This year's ceremony is held under the theme "Honoring the Architects of Nusantara – Illuminating Indonesia's Future". More than just an award event, it serves as a platform of inspiration, recognizing individuals, enterprises, and institutions whose efforts have left a meaningful and lasting mark on Indonesia's development.Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "We are deeply honored to be recognized for our contributions to the journey toward a more sustainable and innovative Southeast Asia. This award not only reinforces confidence in VinFast's vision for advancing the global green transition, but also fuels our commitment to innovate, expand, and lead in delivering sustainable mobility solutions for everyone. It stands as a powerful testament to the promise we uphold: 'Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward' in Indonesia – a country we proudly regard as our 'second home' in our mission to build a greener future for the world."The prestigious "Accelerator of Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem" award joins a growing list of accolades VinFast has earned in Indonesia over the past year. At last year's detikcom Awards, VinFast was recognized for its groundbreaking battery subscription model with the "Pioneering Initiative in Driving the Green Transition" award.Most recently, VinFast received the "The Best Newcomer Electric Car" award for the VF 3 at the Carvaganza Editors' Choice Awards, four major awards at the 2025 Surabaya International Motor Show, and a double win at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025 for "Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility" and "Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence". The Company also earned two honors at the Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards: "Pioneering Brand in Green Transition & Sustainability" and "Best Compact SUV of the Year" for the VF 7.On the global stage, VinFast was ranked 101st by TIME Magazine in its Asia-Pacific's Best Companies of 2025 list and secured six major wins at the 2025 APAC Effie Awards, solidifying the Company's rapid ascent and expanding leadership in the global green mobility revolution.

