Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

November 27, 2025 | 10:42
(0) user say
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has been honoured at the prestigious detikcom Awards 2025, marking its growing recognition in Indonesia's competitive automotive sector.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - VinFast has been honored at the detikcom Awards 2025 with the prestigious “Accelerator of Indonesia’s Electric Vehicle Ecosystem” award. This marks the second consecutive year the Company has been recognized at this esteemed annual event, underscoring a significant milestone in VinFast’s journey of innovation and breakthrough growth in the Indonesian market. The award affirms VinFast’s steadfast efforts in driving the green transition through a comprehensive EV ecosystem that truly embodies the spirit of “Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward” that the Company champions in Indonesia.

VinFast was honored with the prestigious “Accelerator of Indonesia’s Electric Vehicle Ecosystem” title at the detikcom Awards 2025.

VinFast was honored with the prestigious “Accelerator of Indonesia’s Electric Vehicle Ecosystem” title at the detikcom Awards 2025.


Following an extensive evaluation process, the detikcom Awards judging panel highly commended VinFast's long-term vision and rapid execution in developing a holistic green ecosystem. In less than two years since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has introduced one of the industry's most diverse fully electric vehicle lineups – from the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34 to the VF 7 – grounded in three core pillars: High-quality Products - Inclusive Pricing - Outstanding Aftersales Policy.

At the same time, VinFast has rolled out a series of breakthrough policies to facilitate the public's transition to electric mobility. In parallel, the Company has proactively expanded its collaboration network with strategic partners such as the premium all-electric taxi service Green SM, global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, and a wide network of dealerships, service centers, banks, and financial institutions, ensuring comprehensive support for customers across all touchpoints.

In addition, VinFast is preparing to put its assembly plant in Subang into operation, which is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs and contribute significantly to the growth of Indonesia's EV industry.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, accepts the award on behalf of VinFast at the detikcom Awards 2025.

Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, accepts the award on behalf of VinFast at the detikcom Awards 2025.

Widely recognized as one of Indonesia's most respected honors, the detikcom Awards celebrate creative ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and impactful contributions across diverse fields, from economics and politics to technology and renewable energy. To ensure fairness and objectivity, the awards are evaluated by an independent panel of experts, who assess candidates based on rigorous criteria involving innovation capability, adaptability, and positive social impact.

This year's ceremony is held under the theme "Honoring the Architects of Nusantara – Illuminating Indonesia's Future". More than just an award event, it serves as a platform of inspiration, recognizing individuals, enterprises, and institutions whose efforts have left a meaningful and lasting mark on Indonesia's development.

Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "We are deeply honored to be recognized for our contributions to the journey toward a more sustainable and innovative Southeast Asia. This award not only reinforces confidence in VinFast's vision for advancing the global green transition, but also fuels our commitment to innovate, expand, and lead in delivering sustainable mobility solutions for everyone. It stands as a powerful testament to the promise we uphold: 'Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward' in Indonesia – a country we proudly regard as our 'second home' in our mission to build a greener future for the world."

The prestigious "Accelerator of Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem" award joins a growing list of accolades VinFast has earned in Indonesia over the past year. At last year's detikcom Awards, VinFast was recognized for its groundbreaking battery subscription model with the "Pioneering Initiative in Driving the Green Transition" award.

Most recently, VinFast received the "The Best Newcomer Electric Car" award for the VF 3 at the Carvaganza Editors' Choice Awards, four major awards at the 2025 Surabaya International Motor Show, and a double win at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025 for "Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility" and "Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence". The Company also earned two honors at the Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards: "Pioneering Brand in Green Transition & Sustainability" and "Best Compact SUV of the Year" for the VF 7.

On the global stage, VinFast was ranked 101st by TIME Magazine in its Asia-Pacific's Best Companies of 2025 list and secured six major wins at the 2025 APAC Effie Awards, solidifying the Company's rapid ascent and expanding leadership in the global green mobility revolution.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast detikcom Awards 2025 Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Indonesia Automotive Sector

Related Contents

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

VinFast signs MoUs with Indonesian banks to boost EV adoption

VinFast signs MoUs with Indonesian banks to boost EV adoption

VinFast 2025: 100,000 Vehicles Sold in Nine Months, Sets National Record

VinFast 2025: 100,000 Vehicles Sold in Nine Months, Sets National Record

VinFast Philippines 2025: Earthquake Relief for Cebu Residents

VinFast Philippines 2025: Earthquake Relief for Cebu Residents

VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Appier powers Formosa Optical's AI transformation to win IDC customer experience award

Appier powers Formosa Optical's AI transformation to win IDC customer experience award

Dreame S50 Station vacuum takes Southeast Asia by storm with zero tangling tech

Dreame S50 Station vacuum takes Southeast Asia by storm with zero tangling tech

UA Finance launches UA SUNBAY Arm 3D installation at SOGO Causeway Bay

UA Finance launches UA SUNBAY Arm 3D installation at SOGO Causeway Bay

SSSTC launches 16TB enterprise SATA SSD with breakthrough IOPS performance

SSSTC launches 16TB enterprise SATA SSD with breakthrough IOPS performance

3dsense Media School clinches Top 5 spot in Rookies 2025 rankings

3dsense Media School clinches Top 5 spot in Rookies 2025 rankings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Siemens leads technology transformation toward sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens leads technology transformation toward sustainability in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020