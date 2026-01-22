Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s wood exports surpass $17 billion

January 22, 2026 | 20:15
(0) user say
Vietnam’s exports of wood and wood products recorded positive results in 2025, exceeding $17.2 billion, despite falling short of the $18 billion target. The US remained the sector’s largest market, accounting for nearly 55 per cent of total export turnover.

At the Towards HawaExpo 2026 seminar held on January 21, Phung Quoc Man, chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (Hawa) said Vietnam’s wood and wood product exports reached more than $17.2 billion in 2025, up almost 5.7 per cent compared to 2024.

Vietnam’s wood exports surpass $17 billion
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Environment

Although the figure did not meet the industry’s $18 billion target, Man noted that the outcome reflected considerable efforts by the sector, particularly amid the volatility of 2025, which was marked by changes in US tariff policies.

Notably, despite tariff measures, the US continued to be Vietnam’s largest importer of wood products over the past year.

“The US market accounted for 54.65 per cent of the industry’s total export value, equivalent to nearly $9.5 billion,” Man said. “Following the US, Japan, China, and South Korea were the next largest importers of Vietnam’s wood and wood products.”

Data from the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment show that Vietnam’s wood and wood product exports have continued to consolidate the country’s position among the world’s top five exporters.

In the segment of deeply processed wood products alone, with export turnover of $11.7 billion, Vietnam ranked second globally, behind only China.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection warned that the wood industry may face challenges on multiple fronts. These include rising trade barriers and an increase in trade defence and anti-dumping investigations from the US, volatile logistics costs due to global geopolitical uncertainties, and mounting pressure to secure certified plantation timber to meet stricter import regulations in key markets.

For 2026, Hawa expects the industry’s export turnover to reach as much as $19 billion.

“To achieve this goal, the sector needs to deepen its presence in markets that have already been opened, such as the Middle East and India. At the same time, wood enterprises must step up investment in technology to enhance competitiveness and reduce costs compared with regional and global peers,” chairman of Hawa noted.

Wood industry at crossroads to engineer survival strategy Sadolin: an advanced solution for Vietnam’s woodcare market Fresh collaborations emerging in wood and timber industry Vietnam’s wood exporters under FSC standard pressure Wood chip groups spreading activities to fresh pastures New tariff pressures spark structural shift in Vietnam’s timber sector

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
wood products wood wood exports

Related Contents

TEKCOM embarks on strategic journey towards higher-value growth

TEKCOM embarks on strategic journey towards higher-value growth

Timber sector seeks solutions to VAT refunds

Timber sector seeks solutions to VAT refunds

New Zealand bolsters timber exports to Vietnam

New Zealand bolsters timber exports to Vietnam

Legal compliance non-negotiable for wood exporters

Legal compliance non-negotiable for wood exporters

Vietnam wood exports break barriers to exceed targets

Vietnam wood exports break barriers to exceed targets

Vietnam agricultural exports surge in US market

Vietnam agricultural exports surge in US market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

Policy obstacles being addressed in drug licensing and renewal

Policy obstacles being addressed in drug licensing and renewal

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020