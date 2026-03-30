Shopee launches VIP benefits for 4.4 shopping campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - Shopee is launching its first-ever Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale from now to 8 April, expanding how it rewards loyal shoppers with unlimited Daily Free Shipping No Minimum Spend, early access to top deals at 50% off, VIP vouchers worth up to RM4,400, alongside exclusive partner offerings across lifestyle and productivity.



Cheryl Ang, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia, shared, "Shoppers today are looking beyond one-off discounts for more consistent benefits in how they shop day to day. We're seeing this with Shopee VIP members, who shop more frequently and rely on perks like Daily Free Shipping No Minimum Spend, early access to deals, and vouchers. With the Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale, we're enhancing these core benefits, while introducing additional partner deals that support how our users live, work, and unwind."



More Free Shipping No Minimum Spend on Everyday Orders



Saving on delivery is just as important as saving on the product itself. This Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale, Shopee VIP members will enjoy unlimited Daily Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers, allowing them to check out anytime, whether it's a single item or smaller purchases, without needing to bundle orders or worry about delivery costs. These vouchers can also be stacked with platform vouchers for greater savings.



Early Access to Top Deals with Vouchers Worth Over RM4,400



For many shoppers, the biggest challenge isn't finding deals, but getting in early enough to secure them. With Shopee VIP, members get priority access to Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale deals from 3 April, 12AM onwards, giving them a clear advantage when it comes to limited offers.



Highlights include:

VIP Exclusive 50% Off Lagi Murah Deals from Montigo, Laneige, and Huawei

RM14 Knockout Deals from Gintell, TCL, and Poh Kong, available to Shopee VIP members from 3 April, 12AM, ahead of the public release at 8PM

Beyond early access deals, Shopee VIP members can enjoy ongoing savings throughout the campaign with VIP vouchers worth over RM4,400, including hourly 30% off vouchers and extra 15% off seller vouchers on 3 and 4 April.



Lifestyle and Productivity Perks That Go Beyond Shopping



Travel and entertainment benefits remain popular among Shopee VIP members, alongside growing demand for productivity tools that support everyday tasks.



From planning a getaway to streaming favourite shows, staying active, or even getting help with everyday tasks, Shopee VIP members can unlock perks that fit into how they live and work. Members can access exclusive deals with partners such as Trip.com, iQIYI, VIU, ClassPass, and ChatGPT:

Travel: Up to 9% off hotel stays and 4% off flights on Trip.com, with no minimum spend

Entertainment: Free 14-day iQIYI VIP trial, 30% off iQIYI 1-Year VIP, and a free 3-month VIU subscription

Fitness: Free 1-month ClassPass trial for new users plus 5 bonus credits, and 15 bonus credits for existing users with any plan upgrade

Productivity: Free 3-month access to ChatGPT Go (worth RM116)

A More Rewarding Way to Shop with Shopee VIP



This Shopee 4.4 Super VIP Sale brings together Daily Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend, early access deals of up to 50% off, and VIP vouchers worth over RM4,400, giving members more ways to benefit across every purchase.



Start with Shopee VIP's free 1-month trial, then continue at just RM4.50 per month. Find out more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/Shopee-VIP

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