Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao meets NYSE president

The meeting was on the sidelines of President Luong Cuong's working visit to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly.

NYSE president Lynn Martin (black dress) welcomed chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao during her visit to the NYSE

The visit followed a historic milestone in Seattle, where Vietjet received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from an order of 200 jets valued at $32 billion with Boeing, the largest aviation order ever between Vietnam and the US.

During the meeting, Thao said, "Vietnam's capital market has experienced strong development over the past 30 years, with numerous companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), including Vietjet and HDBank. Vietnamese enterprises aspire to extend their reach to the global stage, list on the world's largest stock exchange in New York, expand international fundraising channels, and affirm Vietnam's position on the global financial map."

The NYSE manages about 2,400 publicly traded companies with a combined market capitalisation of nearly $29 trillion. Lynn Martin, NYSE Group's second only woman president in its 300-year history, shared the NYSE's development journey and affirmed her commitment to supporting Vietnamese enterprises, including Vietjet and HDBank, by sharing experience and facilitating their access to New York's capital market.

Speaking at the event, Thao noted, "We will fly to the US soon and are very excited to explore fundraising opportunities at New York's capital market - the world's largest stock exchange. This is not only the aspiration of Vietjet and HDBank but also the dream of many Vietnamese enterprises seeking global integration."

Currently, both Vietjet and HDBank are part of the VN30 index, delivering sustainable value to domestic and international investors. With a global vision and sustainable development strategy, Vietnamese enterprises are exploring and moving forward to raise capital at the NYSE, the world's financial powerhouse. This will mark a significant milestone in elevating the presence of Vietnamese enterprises on the international stage.

During the visit, the Vietjet chairwoman also joined the bell-ringing ceremony to close the trading session. At the close, the US stock market had surged 48 points, adding a special highlight to the day.

The visit to the NYSE not only opened new opportunities for Vietjet, HDBank, and other Vietnamese enterprises but also showcased the image of a dynamic, globally integrated Vietnam with strong aspirations to rise in the era of globalisation.

Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025 Vietjet has reported strong first-half results for 2025, reinforcing its international profile and Vietnam's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.