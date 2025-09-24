Corporate

Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao meets NYSE president

September 24, 2025 | 11:17
(0) user say
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of Vietjet and Vietnam's first female billionaire, visited the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 22, the world's largest and oldest financial hub.

The meeting was on the sidelines of President Luong Cuong's working visit to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao meets NYSE president
NYSE president Lynn Martin (black dress) welcomed chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao during her visit to the NYSE

The visit followed a historic milestone in Seattle, where Vietjet received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from an order of 200 jets valued at $32 billion with Boeing, the largest aviation order ever between Vietnam and the US.

During the meeting, Thao said, "Vietnam's capital market has experienced strong development over the past 30 years, with numerous companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), including Vietjet and HDBank. Vietnamese enterprises aspire to extend their reach to the global stage, list on the world's largest stock exchange in New York, expand international fundraising channels, and affirm Vietnam's position on the global financial map."

The NYSE manages about 2,400 publicly traded companies with a combined market capitalisation of nearly $29 trillion. Lynn Martin, NYSE Group's second only woman president in its 300-year history, shared the NYSE's development journey and affirmed her commitment to supporting Vietnamese enterprises, including Vietjet and HDBank, by sharing experience and facilitating their access to New York's capital market.

Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao meets NYSE president

Speaking at the event, Thao noted, "We will fly to the US soon and are very excited to explore fundraising opportunities at New York's capital market - the world's largest stock exchange. This is not only the aspiration of Vietjet and HDBank but also the dream of many Vietnamese enterprises seeking global integration."

Currently, both Vietjet and HDBank are part of the VN30 index, delivering sustainable value to domestic and international investors. With a global vision and sustainable development strategy, Vietnamese enterprises are exploring and moving forward to raise capital at the NYSE, the world's financial powerhouse. This will mark a significant milestone in elevating the presence of Vietnamese enterprises on the international stage.

During the visit, the Vietjet chairwoman also joined the bell-ringing ceremony to close the trading session. At the close, the US stock market had surged 48 points, adding a special highlight to the day.

The visit to the NYSE not only opened new opportunities for Vietjet, HDBank, and other Vietnamese enterprises but also showcased the image of a dynamic, globally integrated Vietnam with strong aspirations to rise in the era of globalisation.

Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025 Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet has reported strong first-half results for 2025, reinforcing its international profile and Vietnam's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.
Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

Vietjet has celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft, marking a milestone in the airline's landmark $32 billion order with the US manufacturer.
Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from the airline manufacturer.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao New York Stock Exchange Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange Lynn Martin NYSE president

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

