Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

October 09, 2025 | 12:18
(0) user say
Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade is pressing ahead with reciprocal tariff negotiations with the United States, while expanding talks for new free trade agreements in the final months of 2025.
Vietnam steps up reciprocal tariff talks with the US

At the ministry's Q3 press conference on October 8, officials declared Vietnam's commitment to boosting exports and diversifying markets amid a complex global trade environment. Following the August 1 executive order by US President Donald Trump adjusting reciprocal tariffs for 69 countries and territories, the rate applied to Vietnam was cut from 46 per cent to 20 per cent – ​​a move seen as both symbolic and strategic in the context of the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said Vietnam had been actively engaging the US side in sustained, technical-level talks to consolidate the tariff arrangement. “The US side has provided positive assessments of the ongoing trade discussions, and the results so far have been encouraging,” he noted.

According to Tan, Vietnamese negotiators are scheduled to visit Washington in October and November to advance discussions and work towards a final framework for the reciprocal trade agreement. The talks, he stressed, are guided by principles of openness, equality, mutual respect, and recognition of each side's level of development. Both sides aim to foster stable, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade and investment ties aligned with the countries' strategic partnership.

Bui Huy Son, director general of the Department of Planning, Finance and Enterprise Management under the MoIT, added that the remainder of 2025 will see accelerated implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No.59-NQ/TW on international integration. The ministry will closely monitor US tariff policy shifts and work proactively with relevant agencies on both sides to address any emerging trade issues and avoid potential adverse measures on Vietnamese exports.

Beyond the US market, the ministry is simultaneously expanding its network of trade deals. Efforts are under way to launch two new free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations – one with the Mercosur bloc and another with the Gulf Cooperation Council, before the end of the year. Talks with Pakistan are expected to begin soon, opening further access to South Asian markets, while the long-awaited Vietnam-EFTA agreement is on track for conclusion in 2025.

Son also highlighted the ministry's focus on supporting domestic enterprises in overcoming export challenges and reducing dependence on the foreign-invested sector. Regular dialogues with industry associations and local authorities are being held to identify constraints and provide timely policy recommendations to the government.

In parallel, the ministry is intensifying trade promotion and market connection programmes to help businesses reach new clients and strengthen trust among existing partners, particularly in the US market. It is also stepping up enforcement of origin rules, inspection, and licensing procedures to curb trade defence circumvention and origin fraud, ensuring a transparent and compliant export environment.

As Vietnam navigates an increasingly protectionist global trade landscape, the dual approach of deepening reciprocal tariff cooperation with the US and broadening its FTA network signals a strategic bid to secure market resilience, sustain export growth, and elevate the country's trade diplomacy.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
trade FTA US tariff

Related Contents

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Vietnam and Uruguay push for free trade talks with MERCOSUR

Vietnam and Uruguay push for free trade talks with MERCOSUR

Businesses navigating tariffs and industrial opportunity

Businesses navigating tariffs and industrial opportunity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam SuperPort launching off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation

Vietnam SuperPort launching off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation

ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

Vietnam earns nearly $9 million from leaf exports

Vietnam earns nearly $9 million from leaf exports

Hoa Phat chief urges swift action to boost Vietnam’s steel industry

Hoa Phat chief urges swift action to boost Vietnam’s steel industry

Car price war intensifies amid record supply surge

Car price war intensifies amid record supply surge

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Vietnam and Singapore boost bilateral investment and trade ambitions

Vietnam and Singapore boost bilateral investment and trade ambitions

EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition

EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition

Vietnamese consumers express concern about climate change

Vietnamese consumers express concern about climate change

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020