Vaseline launches creator collaboration program

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - In a world where beauty trends are increasingly shaped by everyday creators, Vaseline is redefining its role from product maker to platform for its community. Rather than simply validating trends, the brand is now taking the next step by turning ideas from the community into real products and recognising the original voices who brought them to life.

Introducing Vaseline Originals (OGs), a first-of-its-kind product line inspired by verified viral hacks and the voices behind them. Developed by Ogilvy Singapore for Unilever's Vaseline, the campaign flips the script on how beauty products are made, turning real community ideas into actual products.



"For years, creators have been reimagining what Vaseline jelly can do, often without recognition. This campaign is about giving credit where it's due: acknowledging, celebrating and rewarding the people behind those ideas. More than a campaign, it signals how we want to build going forward with our community, not just for them," said Nathalia Amadeu, Global Brand Director, Vaseline at Unilever.



From Hack to Shelf: Meet the Vaseline OGs



At the heart of the campaign are two content creators who were among the early voices sharing hacks that helped shape the brand's newest innovations.



In 2008, beauty creator Jen Chae (@frmheadtotoe) shared a simple Vaseline brow tamer hack on her blog. Lauren Luke (@laurenluke_panacea81), one of YouTube's earliest beauty creators, introduced her Vaseline primer hack, making beauty techniques more accessible to everyday users.



Today, almost two decades later, their ideas have inspired actual Vaseline products. These include the Vaseline Brow Tamer, inspired by Jen Chae, and Vaseline All-In-One Primer & Highlighter Jelly, inspired by Lauren Luke. Beyond product innovation, the campaign recognises these content creators as Vaseline OGs and acknowledges their role in shaping ideas that have since become part of global beauty culture.



Both products sold out within minutes during their TikTok Live debut on 30 March 2026, featuring both content creators.



From Vaseline Verified to Vaseline Originals



What began as individual beauty hacks has grown into a global movement, with more 3.5 million Vaseline hack-related posts shared online. This is a testament to the brand's enduring role in everyday routines and conversations across generations.



The campaign builds on Vaseline Verified, the brand's award-winning effort that validated hacks shared by thousands and earned multiple Grand Prix awards, including the coveted Titanium Lion at Cannes Lions. Where Vaseline Verified proved what works, Vaseline Originals shines a spotlight on the people behind some of the most popular hacks.



And this is just the beginning. The search for content creators behind other viral Vaseline hacks is ongoing. More individuals are set to be recognised and certified as Vaseline OGs, bringing more of the community into the brand's future.



Nicolas Courant, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Singapore, said, "We started with a simple creative provocation: what if the best ideas were never in the boardroom, but already in people's bedrooms and everyday routines? We traced how Vaseline was being used in culture back to its origins and found the OG creators who had been shaping these hacks long before they became mainstream. Vaseline Originals is a move from ownership to stewardship, honouring our OG content creators by sharing our success with them."



Aanchal Sethi, Asia Managing Director Unilever, Ogilvy Singapore said "Vaseline Originals represents a deliberate strategic shift in how we build this brand, moving from validating what the community creates to actively shaping and developing ideas inspired by them. The commercial signals have been unambiguous: products selling out in minutes, demand scaling with every drop. But what this campaign confirms goes beyond a single launch. It shows that community-led innovation isn't just culturally resonant. It's a growth engine. This is how Vaseline stays relevant for the next generation, and how we intend to keep building."



Link to campaign assets here.

Campaign Credits Agencies: Ogilvy Singapore (Creative & PR), Edelman UK (PR), RADA (PR & Influencer), Acommerce (PR), PinPung (Influencer), Catch+Release (Research) Production Houses: Double Y (Film), Chameleon (Post-Production), Pop & Strange (Post-Production), Neon Sound (Music) Client: Unilever / Vaseline



- Leandro Barreto, Chief Marketing Officer



- Fernando Kahane, Global Brand Vice President, Vaseline - Nathalia Amadeu, Global Brand Director, Vaseline



- Stella Megalou, Global Project Lead, Vaseline



- Rebecca Thomas, Global Senior Manager Brand Public Relations - Shazan Zahir, Head of Beauty and Wellbeing Unilever International



- Xingyun Tan, Assistant Brand Manager, Unilever International



- Sarah Guia, Regional eCommerce Manager, Unilever International



- Manali Deshmukh, Global R&D Lead, Vaseline, Unilever International



- Manan Goel, Packaging Lead, Unilever International



- Sabhya Gupta, SEA R&D Lead Agency: Ogilvy Singapore - Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy



- Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Asia, Ogilvy



- Nicolas Courant, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Singapore



- Marco Versolato, Chief Creative Officer, WPP@Unilever - Maggie Michella, Associate Creative Director, Art, Ogilvy Singapore



- Elder Caldeira, Associate Creative Director, Art, Ogilvy Singapore



- Nusrah Nizam, Junior Art Director, Creative, Ogilvy Singapore



- Sneha Sanil, Junior Copywriter, Ogilvy Singapore - David Dahan, Global Client Lead, Unilever



- Aanchal Sethi, Managing Director, Unilever



- Nayna Kotian, Group Account Director, Ogilvy Singapore



- Aurea Nonis, Account Manager, Ogilvy Singapore



- Bok Jo-Ann, Project Manager, Ogilvy Singapore - Sumegha Rao, Chief Strategy Officer, WPP@Unilever



- Shivendra Dikshit, Senior Strategy Director, Ogilvy Singapore



- Mellita Angga, Senior Strategist, Ogilvy Singapore - James Baldwin, Head of Influencer, Asia - PR & Influence, Social, Ogilvy Singapore



- Jesslyn Laiyenes, Manager, Influence, Ogilvy Singapore - Gerri Hamill, Head of Production



- Carolyn Ong, Senior Integrated Producer



- Siti Saleh, Project Manager Campaign Assets Links to original hacks: - Jen Chae's blog post: Clean & Natural Eyebrows Tutorial - Lauren Luke's YouTube video: Vaseline Primer Hack Follow the conversation: #VaselineOriginals #VaselineVerified

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.