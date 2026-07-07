US approves X-ray technology for Vietnamese fruit irradiation facility

In an announcement on July 6, the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency under the US Department of Agriculture, has formally recognised Toan Phat Irradiation Plant (TPI), a member of Toanphat Group, as eligible to use X-ray technology to treat fresh fruit destined for the US market.

Previously, TPI had already received APHIS approval to carry out phytosanitary treatment using gamma irradiation with a Cobalt-60 source.

According to the approval documentation, TPI is now the first facility in Vietnam authorised by APHIS to use both Cobalt-60 gamma irradiation and X-ray technology for the phytosanitary treatment of fresh fruit exports to the US.

An APHIS specialist carries out phytosanitary inspection procedures for fresh fruit at the Toan Phat Irradiation Plant

The addition of X-ray technology expands the plant's treatment options while enhancing operational flexibility, particularly during seasonal peak periods when export demand is concentrated.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports reached a record high of more than $8.5 billion in 2025. Exports to the United States alone totalled approximately $547 million, an increase of more than 50 per cent compared with the previous year.

Although the US market offers significant growth potential, it also imposes increasingly stringent requirements on product quality.

Data from the US International Trade Commission for the first 10 months of 2025 show that Vietnam accounted for around 1.49 per cent of total US imports of vegetables, flowers, roots, fruit and processed products.

The figures indicate that the market still offers considerable room for expansion while also requiring higher standards in product quality, supply capability and post-harvest infrastructure.

For fresh fruits such as pomelo, mango, dragon fruit, longan, lychee, rambutan and star apple, irradiation treatment is a mandatory phytosanitary requirement before export to the United States.

Due to the seasonal nature of production, harvest volumes for many fruit varieties are concentrated within short periods.

As export volumes surge, pressure can simultaneously increase across growing areas, packing facilities, cold storage, transportation, quarantine procedures and, in particular, irradiation treatment.

To obtain APHIS approval for the addition of X-ray technology, TPI completed a comprehensive evaluation covering its equipment, operating procedures, irradiation dose control, shipment identification and protection systems, as well as other requirements under the pre-export phytosanitary programme.

Operating both irradiation technologies simultaneously will provide the plant with greater flexibility in cargo allocation, capacity management and treatment scheduling.

In 2025, TPI processed nearly 5,670 tonnes of fresh fruit exports to the United States using Cobalt-60 gamma irradiation. A company representative said that adding X-ray technology could nearly double the plant's processing capacity, creating additional room to accommodate growing export volumes as Vietnamese fruit shipments to the US market continue to expand.

The additional X-ray processing capacity is expected to ease pressure during peak export periods, reduce the risk of cargo delays, minimise cold storage costs and help Vietnamese exporters effectively manage delivery schedules.

Vietnamese passion fruit to break into US market Passion fruit will become the ninth Vietnamese fruit to receive permission to enter the US market, following dragon fruit, mango, longan, lychee, rambutan, star apple, pomelo, and coconut.

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market Vietnam must accelerate product upgrades and supply chain transparency to maintain its export strength in the United States as the demand rebounds and buyers seek quality, responsibility, and production reliability.