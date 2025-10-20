Corporate

Ties tightened across Japanese healthcare

October 20, 2025 | 15:30
(0) user say
Vietnam and Japan will deepen cooperation in healthcare, focusing on prioritised areas of strengths and growth potential.

At VIR’s talk show held on October 15, Dang Quang Tan, general director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Health, said that Vietnam’s current healthcare vision focuses on innovation, high technology, quality improvement, sustainability, and international integration. In this context, Japanese expertise can contribute in multiple areas.

“Vietnam welcomes Japanese enterprises to share their expertise, technology, and management experience to deepen cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, healthcare services, and food safety – delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare for all and fostering sustainable sectoral growth,” he noted.

Ties tightened across Japanese healthcare
Japanese funding is contributing to modernisation of facilities, photo Le Toan

In recent years, healthcare cooperation between Vietnam and Japan has developed strongly, becoming one of the bright spots in the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership. In 2023, both sides signed a ministerial-level MoU, creating momentum to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the sector.

Aligning with Vietnam’s health priorities, numerous projects funded by the government and people of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency are being effectively implemented, enhancing Vietnam’s healthcare capacity.

Notable projects include enhancing the capacity of healthcare staff through telemedicine ($3 million); promoting viral hepatitis prevention in Vietnam (over $3 million); medical equipment assistance for K Hospital (nearly $13 million); and enhancing health system resilience and ensuring medical security ($5.36 million).

Especially, the construction of Cho Ray Hospital 2 remains a priority undertaking under close attention by both governments.

Besides the collaboration between the government and relevant organisations, the speakers at the talk show stressed the crucial role of the public–private partnership model in building a sustainable healthcare system.

“A notable example is Takeda, which developed a vaccine for dengue, the first dengue vaccine to be approved for use in Vietnam. Also, Shionogi and Hanoi Medical University have been collaborating on clinical trials for new drugs. The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, along with Nagasaki University, have been dedicated to tropical disease control for many years,” said Ito Naoki, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam.

Benjamin Ping, general manager of Takeda Vietnam, said that Resolution No.72/NQ-TW resonates with Takeda’s direction. He noted that Takeda hopes to be part of the journey to support Resolution 72, particularly in the area of preventive care.

“Takeda aims to work closely with the government and other stakeholders to prevent dengue deaths, in line with World Health Organization’s mission to achieve zero dengue deaths by 2030,” Ping said.

“We do this through three factors. First is healthcare capacity building, working with healthcare workers on management, diagnosis, and treatment of dengue,” Ping explained. “Second is public awareness to ensure that the vaccine is not only for themselves, but for the family and society. And last but not least, we ensure that our vaccines are accessible to the entire population. As of today, our vaccine is approved in 41 countries, and over 20 million doses have been distributed.”

According to Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy director general of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, cooperation in the healthcare sector holds significant importance.

“Japan has been a key development partner in improving Vietnam’s medical infrastructure, hospital management, and healthcare workforce training,” Tuan said. “This collaboration has become increasingly vital as Vietnam’s demand for high-quality healthcare services continues to rise rapidly, while Japan possesses world-renowned medical technology and expertise in addressing population ageing.”

He added that Japanese investment in the healthcare sector is accelerating in two key areas. The first is infrastructure and medical equipment; Japanese partners continue to invest in major hospitals such as Bach Mai Hospital and National Cancer Hospital, contributing to the localisation of high-quality healthcare products and the modernisation of Vietnam’s facilities.

The second aspect is digital healthcare. Japan is actively supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation in healthcare, focusing on electronic health records, telemedicine, and the application of AI in diagnostics and remote healthcare systems. These initiatives aim to enhance efficiency, ensure accessibility, and improve the quality of medical services, especially in remote and underserved areas.

VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

VIR hosted a talk show on October 15 on Vietnam-Japan relations, exploring the current state of ties and future opportunities for cooperation.

By Tung Anh

