THINKCAR's Tyler AI agent targets automotive technician shortage with diagnostic automation

day program (June 24-27)

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - The automotive aftermarket faces a technician shortage: only one candidate exists for every four open roles. Today, THINKCAR unveiled Tyler, the industry's first AI Diagnostic Agent, at its 2026 Global Distributors Conference in Shenzhen, with hundreds of distributors from 30+ countries gathered under the theme "Igniting the Era of AI Diagnostic Agents — AI That Knows. AI That Acts."Tyler is an AI Diagnostic Agent that perceives, reasons, acts, and learns with every session. It runs a full diagnostic workflow — from fault capture to repair plan — and predicts future failures before warning lights turn on. The technician keeps working. Tyler handles the rest. Related Tyler videos:Video 1:Tyler: The AI Diagnostic Agent That Listens, Thinks, and FixesVideo 2:I Am Tyler — An AI Diagnostic Agent Tells Its Own StoryBuilt on THINKCAR's proprietary ThinkLLM, Tyler delivers answers in seconds, backed by 2.4M users, 400K+ daily sessions, and 140+ AI patents."Empowering every vehicle, that is the promise of a whole life. The independent repair shop deserves the best tools in the world," said Ben Tan, Chairman of THINKCAR."Tyler does not replace your technicians. It replaces the tools that waste their time," said Peter, VP of THINKCAR's Diagnosis Business Center.Tyler Ships Today. More Products Announced.The THINKTOOL 394 AI ships with Tyler onboard. Dedicated AI Agent series will follow.Alongside Tyler, THINKCAR announced:T394 IMMO — Immobilizer diagnosticsT391 & T391 EV — Next-gen platform with EV capabilitiesTPMS Tools — Tire pressure monitoringGarage Equipment — Expanded maintenance linePartnership with Solera AutoDataTHINKCAR integrated 375,000+ Solera AutoData repair procedures covering 99% of models into Tyler's workflow.Conference by the NumbersHundreds of distributors from 30+ countries30 awards across 4 categories: Diamond, Excellent, Outstanding, THINKCAR StarAvailabilityTyler is available today on THINKTOOL 394 AI. 10-inch series (399, 394 IMMO, T391, T391 EV) expands late 2026. You wrench. Tyler handles the rest. Diagnostics. Assessment. Parts. Prediction. The End-to-end Expert.

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