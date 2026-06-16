THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

THINKCAR and MUCAR demonstrated live AI vehicle diagnostics to over 200 KOLs at the AliExpress Brand+ Summer Party in London, featuring a Unitree robot in the driver's seat of a BYD vehicle during the live scan demonstration.
LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - At the AliExpress Brand+ Summer Party on Poland Street, a Unitree robot sat in the driver's seat of a BYD ATTO 2 DM-i as a THINKCAR scanner ran a live vehicle scan beside it, while a second robot held a diagnostic tablet toward the crowd. Over 200 KOLs, car owners, and DIY enthusiasts watched AI-powered diagnostics in action.
The activation spanned two levels. Upstairs, THINKCAR demonstrated its professional lineup on the BYD — fault code parsing, AI-generated reports, and maintenance recommendations in under two minutes, with the robot visually connecting robotics, AI, and real-time diagnostics. Downstairs, MUCAR styled a basement alongside a classic BMW as a DIY garage, where enthusiasts explored accessible tools — highlighted by a live giveaway of MUCAR BT200 OBD scanners, with the team guiding winners through setup and fault diagnosis on the spot.
Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/wi6hXlqkF4A?feature=share
Predict the Champion, Win the Tool
The same AI diagnostic technology anchors the brands' "Predict the Champion" giveaway. Visit mythinkcar.com/pages/predict-2026-champion to enter and view full rules. Prizes include THINKCAR and MUCAR diagnostic scanners. Closes June 30; winners announced during World Cup final week.
Why This Matters Now
Modern cars run on dozens of ECUs and thousands of data points per second. Traditional diagnostics waits for something to break; AI-assisted diagnostics reads data before the warning light turns on. The AI-powered diagnostics segment is among the fastest-growing in the automotive aftermarket, driven by wider EV adoption and software-defined vehicles — and tools once confined to dealer workshops are now portable and accessible to independent technicians, DIY drivers, and enthusiasts alike.
What's Next
The London activation is one chapter of a broader campaign built around prediction, preparation, and the idea that every vehicle deserves a championship team. Upcoming phases include a real-vehicle AI diagnostics challenge and World Cup final fan engagement. The campaign runs through July.
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By THINKCAR