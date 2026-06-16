THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - At the AliExpress Brand+ Summer Party on Poland Street, a Unitree robot sat in the driver's seat of a BYD ATTO 2 DM-i as a THINKCAR scanner ran a live vehicle scan beside it, while a second robot held a diagnostic tablet toward the crowd. Over 200 KOLs, car owners, and DIY enthusiasts watched AI-powered diagnostics in action.The activation spanned two levels. Upstairs, THINKCAR demonstrated its professional lineup on the BYD — fault code parsing, AI-generated reports, and maintenance recommendations in under two minutes, with the robot visually connecting robotics, AI, and real-time diagnostics. Downstairs, MUCAR styled a basement alongside a classic BMW as a DIY garage, where enthusiasts explored accessible tools — highlighted by a live giveaway of MUCAR BT200 OBD scanners, with the team guiding winners through setup and fault diagnosis on the spot.Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/wi6hXlqkF4A?feature=sharePredict the Champion, Win the ToolThe same AI diagnostic technology anchors the brands' "Predict the Champion" giveaway. Visit mythinkcar.com/pages/predict-2026-champion to enter and view full rules. Prizes include THINKCAR and MUCAR diagnostic scanners. Closes June 30; winners announced during World Cup final week.Why This Matters NowModern cars run on dozens of ECUs and thousands of data points per second. Traditional diagnostics waits for something to break; AI-assisted diagnostics reads data before the warning light turns on. The AI-powered diagnostics segment is among the fastest-growing in the automotive aftermarket, driven by wider EV adoption and software-defined vehicles — and tools once confined to dealer workshops are now portable and accessible to independent technicians, DIY drivers, and enthusiasts alike.What's NextThe London activation is one chapter of a broader campaign built around prediction, preparation, and the idea that every vehicle deserves a championship team. Upcoming phases include a real-vehicle AI diagnostics challenge and World Cup final fan engagement. The campaign runs through July.

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