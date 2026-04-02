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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand launches passport privileges program in Hat Yai

April 02, 2026 | 11:49
(0) user say
The Tourism Authority of Thailand introduced visitor benefits in the southern city including promotional gift campaigns for tourists.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announces the launch of Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges @ HAT YAI, a series of on-the-ground initiatives designed to revitalize tourism across Southern Thailand. Running from 1 to 30 April 2026, the campaign features the "Amazing Bag" gifting activity, a lucky draw with prizes worth over 500,000 Baht, and exclusive privileges redeemable at more than 100 outlets across the region.

Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges @Hat Yai

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "Southern Thailand continues to captivate visitors with its rich culinary heritage, warm hospitality, and diverse cultural and natural attractions. Through Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges @ HAT YAI, TAT extends a direct invitation to travellers to experience the region with confidence. The South is fully prepared to welcome visitors, and this initiative ensures they feel engaged and valued from the moment they arrive."

Developed in collaboration with public agencies, private sector partners, and tourism operators, the campaign brings together more than 100 participating restaurants, hotels, and retail establishments offering exclusive privileges and discounts across a wide range of products and services.

A key highlight is the "Amazing Bag", a curated lucky gift presented to international visitors, featuring handcrafted items that reflect the identity and craftsmanship of Southern Thailand. These include herbal inhalers from Songkhla, tie-dye textiles from Surat Thani, batik tote bags from Nakhon Si Thammarat, tie-dye products from Trang, krajood bags from Phatthalung, batik card holders from Pattani, batik hats from Narathiwat, and upcycled batik keychains from Krabi. Visitors also have the chance to win a Lucky Bag containing prizes from tourism partners, with a combined value exceeding 500,000 Baht.

International travellers arriving via Hat Yai International Airport, Sadao Customs House, or Padang Besar Customs House during the campaign period can participate by presenting their passport at designated activity booths to receive an Amazing Bag. A QR code inside provides access to exclusive privileges redeemable across participating establishments throughout Southern Thailand.

TAT projects the campaign will generate no less than 480 million Baht in tourism revenue, contributing to the region's economic recovery while reinforcing positive perceptions of Southern Thailand as a welcoming and vibrant destination.

For more information, visit www.tourismthailand.org/amazingthailandpassportprivileges

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thailand Hat Yai passport TAT

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