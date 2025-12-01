Thai SELECT Festival presents night market in Los Angeles with authentic Thai taste

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, successfully hosted the THAI SELECT FESTIVAL at The Cabana @ Westfield Century City, attracting a strong turnout of attendees eager to explore the rich flavors and cultural charm of Thailand. The event offered an engaging blend of Thai culinary experiences, cultural activities, and warm community interactions in a welcoming atmosphere.

The festival was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, who led the opening ceremony and toured the Thai SELECT restaurant booths, engaging warmly with chefs and restaurateurs. Her presence brought immense honor to the event and was deeply appreciated by all attendees — including key importers and trade representatives such as CPF North America and N.T.W. Import & Export (USA), the Team Thailand in Los Angeles, prominent figures from the U.S. food industry, leading influencers, and members of the media such as the Los Angeles Times, all of whom joined the festival to experience the richness of Thai cuisine and culture.



Guests enjoyed tasting signature dishes from more than 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, each presenting authentic Thai flavors crafted with traditional methods and high-quality ingredients. The venue was transformed into a lively Thai night market under the theme "The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market", immersing visitors in a vibrant setting filled with colorful decorations, aromatic dishes, and the friendly spirit of Thai hospitality.



The festival also featured a dedicated Cultural Activity Zone, including the traditional Pa-Pao dart game, a band performance by Kruangtedd, and DJ Millusion, along with Warbie Yama, a beloved Thai character. Together, these activities brought lighthearted entertainment for attendees of all ages.



A key highlight of the event was the Thai SELECT Passport activity, where guests collected stamps from participating booths for a chance to win exclusive prizes. The excitement heightened as Thailand's acclaimed actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat arrived to present the prizes and personally greet fans, creating memorable moments and enthusiastic engagement from attendees.



The THAI SELECT FESTIVAL serves as an important initiative in advancing Thailand's culinary Soft Power on the global stage. The event further reinforces the significance of the Thai SELECT certification as a globally trusted symbol of Authentic Thai Taste, while supporting the visibility and recognition of Thai restaurants abroad.

