Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thai SELECT Festival presents night market in Los Angeles with authentic Thai taste

December 01, 2025 | 14:44
(0) user say
The Thai SELECT Festival presents 'The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market' in Los Angeles, delighting visitors with an authentic taste of Thai cuisine and culture.

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, successfully hosted the THAI SELECT FESTIVAL at The Cabana @ Westfield Century City, attracting a strong turnout of attendees eager to explore the rich flavors and cultural charm of Thailand. The event offered an engaging blend of Thai culinary experiences, cultural activities, and warm community interactions in a welcoming atmosphere.

Thai SELECT Festival Presents "The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market" and Delights Los Angeles with an Authentic Taste of Thailand

The festival was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, who led the opening ceremony and toured the Thai SELECT restaurant booths, engaging warmly with chefs and restaurateurs. Her presence brought immense honor to the event and was deeply appreciated by all attendees — including key importers and trade representatives such as CPF North America and N.T.W. Import & Export (USA), the Team Thailand in Los Angeles, prominent figures from the U.S. food industry, leading influencers, and members of the media such as the Los Angeles Times, all of whom joined the festival to experience the richness of Thai cuisine and culture.

Guests enjoyed tasting signature dishes from more than 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants, each presenting authentic Thai flavors crafted with traditional methods and high-quality ingredients. The venue was transformed into a lively Thai night market under the theme "The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market", immersing visitors in a vibrant setting filled with colorful decorations, aromatic dishes, and the friendly spirit of Thai hospitality.

The festival also featured a dedicated Cultural Activity Zone, including the traditional Pa-Pao dart game, a band performance by Kruangtedd, and DJ Millusion, along with Warbie Yama, a beloved Thai character. Together, these activities brought lighthearted entertainment for attendees of all ages.

A key highlight of the event was the Thai SELECT Passport activity, where guests collected stamps from participating booths for a chance to win exclusive prizes. The excitement heightened as Thailand's acclaimed actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat arrived to present the prizes and personally greet fans, creating memorable moments and enthusiastic engagement from attendees.

The THAI SELECT FESTIVAL serves as an important initiative in advancing Thailand's culinary Soft Power on the global stage. The event further reinforces the significance of the Thai SELECT certification as a globally trusted symbol of Authentic Thai Taste, while supporting the visibility and recognition of Thai restaurants abroad.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Thai SELECT

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thai Select Festival Thai Select Night Market Los Angeles

Related Contents

Thai Select Festival brings authentic Thai flavours to Los Angeles

Thai Select Festival brings authentic Thai flavours to Los Angeles

Gusto Thai Restaurant earns second Thai SELECT award

Gusto Thai Restaurant earns second Thai SELECT award

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

AsiaBC brings award-winning incorporation and Asia market entry to UAE founders

AsiaBC brings award-winning incorporation and Asia market entry to UAE founders

HONMA Golf announces FY2025/26 interim results, Korea growth strong, other markets under pressure

HONMA Golf announces FY2025/26 interim results, Korea growth strong, other markets under pressure

Singapore Sports Hub renamed The Kallang for diverse accessible community experiences

Singapore Sports Hub renamed The Kallang for diverse accessible community experiences

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020