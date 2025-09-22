Corporate

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

September 22, 2025 | 15:20
(0) user say
Combined projects saved one billion litres, giving sustainability reporters Ecolab water conservation keywords and case study library.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab Inc., a global leader in sustainability solutions for water, hygiene, and infection prevention, has recognized Chandra Asri Group for its outstanding leadership and achievements in water conservation and energy optimization across operations in Indonesia and Singapore. The honor comes as part of the Ecolab Southeast Asia Impact Award, highlighting Chandra Asri Group's exceptional impact and commitment.

The award acknowledges Chandra Asri Group's success in optimising water savings of more than 2 million cubic metres and delivering measurable energy efficiencies through innovative solutions and long-term collaboration with Ecolab. The recognition positions Chandra Asri Group as one of the region's leading industrial champions advancing water circularity and sustainable resource management.

The accolade was presented during a high-level executive meeting in Singapore between Christophe Beck, Ecolab Global Chairman and CEO, and Erwin Ciputra, President Director and CEO of Chandra Asri Group and Aster.

Christophe Beck, Chairman & CEO of Ecolab Inc. said, "Chandra Asri Group and Aster are setting a powerful example of how innovation, partnership and purpose can deliver lasting impact for business and the planet. Their commitment to water circularity and energy efficiency reflects the kind of bold action required to build a more resilient future across Southeast Asia. Together, we're proving that operational excellence, business growth and environmental progress don't have to be mutually exclusive."

Erwin Ciputra, President Director and CEO of Chandra Asri Group and Aster, said "Sustainability is the core of Chandra Asri Group's transformation and growth journey. Our partnership with Ecolab has been instrumental in helping us advance water circularity and optimise resource efficiency. As we expand across Southeast Asia, we look forward to deepening this collaboration to deliver solutions that not only strengthen our operations but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future. Ecolab has been a valuable partner in helping us improve safety, optimize resource use and reduce environmental footprint."

Diego Trujillo, VP & GM for Downstream Ecolab Southeast Asia, shared, "We're proud of the long-standing partnership with Chandra Asri Group in Singapore and Indonesia and excited for regional collaborations for sustainable growth. The teams from both organizations have expertise and exceptional dedication to delivering operational excellence, continuous improvements, and putting safety first."

The partnership continues to expand across strategic areas, reinforcing both companies' commitment to advancing sustainable innovation in the region:

  1. Water Circularity: Reducing, reusing, and reclaiming water across business operations, to address water scarcity and minimise reliance on freshwater resources
  2. Sustainable Growth through Water-Energy Nexus: Optimising water use and reducing the energy required for moving water, heating, cooling, and pumping
  3. Innovation and Digital Transformation: Leveraging real-time monitoring and advanced water technologies to enhance efficiency, performance and resilience

Notably, Ecolab has developed a wastewater treatment facility in Singapore on Aster Chemicals & Energy Jurong Island with a capacity to treat and reuse up to 24,000 cubic meters of wastewater each month.

For more information, visit www.ecolab.com.

By PR Newswire

Ecolab

TagTag:
Ecolab water conservation Energy optimization

