Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Insurer FWD sees Vietnam as key market in Asian growth strategy

August 26, 2026 | 15:50
(0) user say
On the afternoon of August 24 at the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Minister Le Tan Can held a meeting with a senior delegation from insurance group FWD, led by the group CEO Huynh Thanh Phong.
FWD sees Vietnam as key market in long-term Asian growth strategy
Photo: Duc Minh

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Can praised the contributions made by FWD to the development of Vietnam’s insurance market.

He said that as economic growth continued and household incomes improved, demand for financial protection in Vietnam was increasing. However, the insurance market remains relatively modest compared with its potential. As of 2025, insurance premium revenue was equivalent to around 1.8 per cent of GDP, while approximately 12 million life insurance policies remained in force for a population of more than 100 million.

Combined with Vietnam’s favourable “golden population” structure, these factors provide strong foundations for international insurance groups to expand their operations and develop a broader range of specialised products, including retirement insurance and personal financial solutions, he said.

Providing an update on the market, Ngo Viet Trung, director general of the Insurance Supervisory Authority, said total insurance industry assets were estimated at more than VND1.2 quadrillion ($47 billion) in the first eight months of 2026, up 10.2 per cent on year. Investment back into the economy reached nearly $40.5 billion, up 11.2 per cent, while total insurance technical reserves exceeded $30.5 billion, an increase of 11.19 per cent.

Total insurance premium revenue in the first eight months was estimated at $6 billion, up 3.45 per cent on year. Non-life insurance premiums reached $2.5 billion, rising 15.17 per cent, while life insurance premiums stood at $3.5 billion, down 3.6 per cent. Insurance benefit payouts reached $2.6 billion, up 12.39 per cent.

Alongside changes within the industry, regulators are continuing to improve the legal framework governing insurance businesses. During 2025-2026, regulations were amended to streamline business conditions and strengthen supervision through post-inspection mechanisms.

To implement the sector’s strategy towards 2030, which targets insurance premium revenue equivalent to 3.3-3.5 per cent of GDP and aims to raise the proportion of the population covered by life insurance to around 18 per cent, the MoF is accelerating efforts to refine the regulatory framework.

The reforms focus on reducing business conditions, simplifying administrative procedures and shifting from pre-inspection towards transparent post-inspection, creating a more favourable environment for investors.

FWD sees Vietnam as key market in long-term Asian growth strategy
Photo: Duc Minh

Phong said that Vietnam remained a key market in FWD’s long-term growth strategy in Asia. FWD currently serves more than 40 million customers across 10 markets, with total assets of $62.4 billion. The group has also been investing heavily in digital infrastructure, with 98 per cent of its operations running on cloud-based platforms and more than 320 AI applications deployed.

Regarding FWD Vietnam’s operations after a decade in the Vietnamese market, Phuong Tien Minh, general director of FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company, said the company was recording a positive growth trajectory.

FWD Vietnam currently has charter capital of $749 million, while its total assets reached $948 million in 2025, up 10.1 per cent. Total investments stood at $52.4 million, representing a 21.3 per cent increase.

The strategic bancassurance partnership between FWD and Vietcombank recorded 29 per cent growth in the first seven months of 2026. New business premium generated through the banking channel currently accounts for 67 per cent of FWD Vietnam’s total new business premium revenue.

FWD Vietnam is also making extensive use of AI, voice recognition and conversational analytics to monitor the quality of insurance advice, strengthen compliance and ensure greater transparency in the provision of information to customers.

Recognising the company’s efforts, Deputy Minister Can called on FWD to continue expanding investment in Vietnam while linking business performance with social responsibility and accelerating digital transformation to improve customer experience.

He stressed that sustainable growth in the insurance market must be built on customer trust, supported by transparent advice, prompt settlement of insurance claims and accurate communication about the substantive value of insurance. This would help consumers better understand the benefits and protection they receive when purchasing insurance products.

The MoF leadership stated that the Vietnamese government remained ready to work with and facilitate reputable international financial and insurance groups such as FWD in making long-term investments and contributing to the country’s socioeconomic development.

FWD Vietnam bolsters capital base in pursuit of market dominance FWD Vietnam bolsters capital base in pursuit of market dominance

Life insurance firm FWD Vietnam revealed a substantial increase in charter capital for July 2023, taking the total to a staggering VND19.102 trillion ($795.08 million) and solidifying its position at the vanguard of the Vietnamese life insurance market in terms of capital.
Insurance market sees Q3 rebound Insurance market sees Q3 rebound

According to statistics from the Vietnam Insurance Association (IAV), in the third quarter (Q3) new business revenue in the life insurance sector surpassed $247 million, showing a slight increase compared to the same period in 2023 which scored $244.7 million.
Life insurance rebounds with renewed growth and trust Life insurance rebounds with renewed growth and trust

The life insurance sector posted a solid rebound in the first half of 2025, signalling renewed market confidence and strong recovery momentum.
FWD Singapore signs strategic partnership with Ascend Asia FWD Singapore signs strategic partnership with Ascend Asia

FWD Singapore and Ascend Asia Financial Services Group signed a long-term strategic partnership to strengthen financial advisory distribution and broaden access to quality financial advice across Singapore.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FWD Vietnam FWD Group Ministry of Finance (MoF) life insurance

Related Contents

Insurtech reshapes Vietnam’s insurance sector

Insurtech reshapes Vietnam’s insurance sector

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

Vietnam seeks closer policy cooperation with IMF

Vietnam seeks closer policy cooperation with IMF

Vietnam and World Bank align on 2026-2030 high-impact project lending pipeline

Vietnam and World Bank align on 2026-2030 high-impact project lending pipeline

Future-ready finance talent supports growth goals

Future-ready finance talent supports growth goals

Israeli Baran Group offers up to €140 million in preferential financing for Vietnam infrastructure projects

Israeli Baran Group offers up to €140 million in preferential financing for Vietnam infrastructure projects

Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

Vietnam and Australia explore agriculture minerals and energy cooperation

Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

Vietnam seeks Australia's technical support in four key financial areas

Insurtech reshapes Vietnam’s insurance sector

Insurtech reshapes Vietnam’s insurance sector

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

MoF outlines strategy to attract high-quality foreign resources

Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

Dutch businesses upbeat about Vietnam's reforms and IFC ambitions

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Insurance

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020