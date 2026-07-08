NNX opens first insurance centre in Hanoi

Beyond a transaction point, the centre integrates technology and physical services to enhance customer experience, ranging from consultation to purchase and insurance claim. The move follows the announcement of its brand strategy on July 7.

The first insurance centre has been put into operation in Tay Son street, Hanoi. This is part of NNX’s strategy to build a nationwide insurance system.

While the insurance industry accelerates digital transformation, NNX continues to invest in a transaction point to improve customer experience throughout the process of participating in and using insurance.

According to the Insurance Supervisory Authority under the Ministry of Finance, the total revenue from insurance premiums in Vietnam reached $9.12 billion in 2025, signifying growing demand.

Customer expectations have also evolved with the rise of online distribution channels. Meanwhile, competition has shifted beyond products and pricing, with the customer experience throughout the contract lifecycle increasingly serving as a key differentiator.

Technology has made it easier for customers to explore and engage in insurance products. However, the customer journey doesn’t stop at the signing of the contract. Many customers still want a place that provides advice, clarifies benefits, handles arising issues, and processes compensation claims. Many insurance companies are striving to narrow this gap in the customer experience.

Against this backdrop, NNX’s first insurance centre extends beyond a typical transaction point. The centre is positioned as a service touchpoint. At the centre, customers can receive advice on suitable solutions, explanations of policies, support throughout the contract period, and assistance with claims procedures.

By collaborating with reputable insurance companies, NNX develops and distributes microinsurance products. Its product portfolio includes property insurance, health insurance, personal accident insurance, hospital expense reimbursement, and other financial protection solutions. The products are built around the philosophy of being "easy to understand, easy to buy, and easy to claim" towards making insurance more accessible to the public, particularly for mass-market customers.

Pham Minh Dao, general director of NNX Insurance said, "We aim to change the way people experience insurance. Customers coming to NNX can easily understand and purchase insurance products while receiving support from our team throughout the claims process. With complete dossiers, NNX aims to help customers receive and complete applications within 60 minutes before forwarding them to the insurance companies for processing according to regulations.”

According to Dao, the launch of the insurance centre reflects NNX's customer-centric development strategy. The company has adopted a model that combines technology with physical services. It enables customers to research, purchase, and manage contracts online while still having access to face-to-face consultations when needed. Technology simplifies processes, while direct interaction enhances the experience and strengthens customer trust in insurance.

The first insurance centre in Hanoi will serve as a foundational model for NNX to gradually expand its network nationwide. As a subsidiary of F88, NNX was established with the mission of helping people protect themselves against unexpected risks in life through simple, practical, and accessible insurance products.

Leveraging F88's operational capabilities and network of nearly 1,000 stores, the company will gradually establish additional transaction points across Vietnam. This is coupled with a technology platform to provide comprehensive services covering consultation, distribution, and claims support.

The opening of the first insurance centre marks a new milestone for NNX’s development journey. It also reflects the growing trend of integrating technology with physical service in Vietnam's insurance industry. This is a launchpad for NNX to build a nationwide insurance system, bringing financial protection solutions closer to the Vietnamese people.

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