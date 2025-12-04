Corporate

Chinese robotics firm PaXini shines at iREX 2025 with embodied intelligence

December 04, 2025 | 14:56
(0) user say
Chinese robotics company PaXini has demonstrated top-tier global embodied intelligence strength at iREX 2025, impressing international industry observers and experts.

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Robot Exhibition (iREX 2025), a leading global robotics event, runs from December 3rd to 6th in Tokyo, Japan. PaXini Tech, a global pioneer in tactile sensing and embodied intelligence, made a strong debut at iREX 2025, presenting its comprehensive embodied-AI product matrix. The company received widespread recognition from international experts, media, and attendees.

As PaXini's first independent showcase overseas, its iREX appearance marks a major milestone in expanding its global presence. Also, PaXini launched official flagship stores on AliExpress and Amazon, opening a new chapter in its worldwide growth.

Tactile sensing is a foundational technology enabling robots to interact reliably with the physical world. At iREX 2025, PaXini unveiled its third-generation tactile sensor, the PX-6AX-GEN3. The GEN3 series provides industry-leading physical perception for embodied-AI agents, achieving high-precision acquisition of multilayer nested magnetic-field arrays at sampling rates of several million times per second. It outputs 15 types of tactile information at 1000 Hz, with 0.01 N micro-force resolution and <0.5% FS repeatability across the full measurement range.

PaXini also introduced the world's first Hall-effect-based 6-axis force sensor. Unlike traditional steel-based solutions, PaXini's design uses advanced polymer materials, delivering significant cost advantages while remaining resistant to aging and creep. This ensures long-term stable and accurate force measurement that closely reflects real-world physical interactions.

PaXini's dexterous-hand series delivers human-finger-level flexibility and fine manipulation, enabling skillful grasping of objects such as test tubes, spheres, and cubes—demonstrating highly versatile, general-purpose manipulation performance.

With aging populations and rapid advancements in embodied intelligence, robots are moving quickly into everyday environments. Two PaXini robots attracted particular attention at the show.

The multi-dimensional tactile humanoid robot TORA-ONE prepared ice cream continuously for attendees—its first public demonstration in a food-service scenario. This showcased its precise tactile perception and dexterous operation, confirming its potential not only in manufacturing, logistics, and automotive settings but also in office, home, medical, and retail environments.

The lightweight general-purpose humanoid robot TORA DOUBLE ONE demonstrated stable obstacle-crossing by smoothly navigating steps, highlighting both agility and robustness. Its adaptability to complex indoor and outdoor terrains makes it suitable for demanding applications across manufacturing, commercial, catering, healthcare, and home scenarios.

Behind these demonstrations is PaXini's sustained investment in omni-modality embodied-intelligence data acquisition. To solve the challenges of fast generalization and real-world deployment, PaXini has built the world's first omni-modal super embodied intelligence data factory — the Super EID Factory.The facility produces nearly 200 million high-quality omni-modality embodied-intelligence data entries annually through the OmniSharing DB, enabling deeper environmental understanding, autonomous learning, and highly dexterous robotic manipulation.

At iREX 2025, PaXini showcased to global professionals its cutting-edge strengths in mult-idimensional tactile sensing and embodied intelligence. Looking ahead, PaXini will continue working with global partners to advance embodied-intelligence deployment, build a bridge between AI intelligence and the physical world, leading the global physical intelligence revolution.

By PR Newswire

PaXini Tech

PaXini iREX 2025 Chinese robotics

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

