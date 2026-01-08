Daingt accelerates gim product development using raw material data

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daingt Co., Ltd. announced that it is actively advancing product development by leveraging its proprietary raw material data and production capabilities.

With more than 20 years of accumulated expertise in the gim (seaweed) industry, Daingt is a specialized company that systematically manages the entire process from raw material sourcing to finished products. The company has established a stable raw material supply system through a collaborative network of 22 domestic sourcing partners, including major production regions in Jeolla Province. Based on this foundation, Daingt produces a diverse portfolio of products such as seasoned gim, gimbap gim, and gim flakes.

Daingt maintains consistent product quality through a structure in which all stages—from sourcing raw seaweed to processing and final product development—are managed according to its own internal standards. In particular, the company applies differentiated production methods depending on raw material characteristics and end-use applications, enabling flexible responses to varying market demands.

In addition, Daingt operates its own production base in Japan, where it proactively applies quality standards tailored for global markets. Through this approach, the company has secured reliable quality competitiveness not only in the domestic market but also overseas, while continuing to build a solid foundation for expansion in the global gim market.