Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GIGABYTE unveils Refine and Define theme for AI computing at CES

January 07, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
The company showcased its latest server and motherboard solutions designed to power the next wave of AI infrastructure.

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today unveiled its new philosophy, "Refine & Define," at CES 2026. By refining the foundations of performance across hardware and software, GIGABYTE defines the future of AI computing, enhancing AI responsiveness, efficiency, and intuitiveness across motherboards, graphics cards, AI BOX, AI gaming laptops, and OLED gaming monitors through GIGABYTE's unified AI ecosystem.

Led by X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE's exclusive software-hardware fusion is fully ready for the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 Series X3D processors. Leveraging an on-board hardware chip and Dynamic AI Overclocking for real-time optimization and peak performance, the flagship X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP and X870E AERO X3D WOOD in lifestyle set the new standard.

In graphics cards, the new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY features WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling, combining a separated PCB design with penetrating airflow to deliver unobstructed cooling and unlock full RTX AI computing potential. GIGABYTE also announced the availability of the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a portable eGPU with 16GB VRAM, instantly supercharging ultrabook performance. The new GPU Selector application enables users to assign specific applications to designated GPUs, optimizing efficiency for demanding Generative AI workloads such as ComfyUI and LM Studio.

Extending AI performance to laptops, GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, integrates an advanced LLM with a natural "Press and Speak" feature for intuitive control. GIGABYTE redesigned the GiMATE interface, allowing AI Power Gear III to perform direct MUX switching without entering the BIOS, while GiMATE Creator adds Qwen-image capabilities, and GiMATE Coder expands intuitive coding functionality. Hardware upgrades across the AORUS MASTER 16, AERO X16, and GAMING A18 PRO further elevate AI creation, productivity, and gaming performance. Complementing the experience, GIGABYTE introduces HyperNits to enhance HDR and AI Picture Mode to elevate SDR, maximizing OLED performance across the ultra-wide QD-OLED MO34WQC36, 4K QD-OLED MO32U24, glossy 4th-gen WOLED MO27Q28GR, and the new white 27-inch QD-OLED MO27Q2A ICE gaming monitors.

GIGABYTE's AI innovations firsthand through live demonstrations across motherboards, graphics cards, AI gaming laptops, OLED gaming monitors, and the AI TOP System at CES 2026. For further details, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2026, or visit the GIGABYTE Booth (#8519 at LVCC North Hall), or GIGABYTE Ballroom for media and VIPs at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

By PR Newswire

GIGABYTE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GIGABYTE GIGABYTE AI computing GIGABYTE motherboard solutions

Related Contents

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE unleashes power of AMD Ryzen 9000 with AI Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE unleashes power of AMD Ryzen 9000 with AI Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP 100 Z890 for Premium Gaming and AI Performance

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP 100 Z890 for Premium Gaming and AI Performance

GIGABYTE Unveils RTX 5060 Ti & 5060 with Advanced Cooling for Gaming & AI

GIGABYTE Unveils RTX 5060 Ti & 5060 with Advanced Cooling for Gaming & AI

GIGABYTE Elevates Immersive Content with AI and XR at SXSW 2025

GIGABYTE Elevates Immersive Content with AI and XR at SXSW 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

GIGABYTE unleashes power of AMD Ryzen 9000 with AI Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE unleashes power of AMD Ryzen 9000 with AI Turbo Mode

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility

Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility

GIGABYTE unleashes power of AMD Ryzen 9000 with AI Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE unleashes power of AMD Ryzen 9000 with AI Turbo Mode

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020