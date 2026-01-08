Webull launches AI investment tool for Australian users

SYDNEY, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Webull Australia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has today launched Vega AI for Australian clients, a powerful new AI assistant designed to enhance the user investment experience.

Vega AI equips Australian investors with advanced tools to navigate stock markets with greater clarity, speed and confidence. The platform simplifies complex financial information by transforming SEC filings and corporate disclosures into easy-to-read summaries. It tracks real-time price movements, explains the drivers behind market changes and surfaces relevant market updates from news sources.

As a 24/7 AI assistant, investors can access insights at any time, whether the market is open or after hours.

"Vega AI is one of the most significant product upgrades we've introduced in Australia," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia. "Everyday Australian investors now have access to powerful, AI-driven support, right at their fingertips. From summarising financial reports to analysing live market movements, Vega AI empowers users to make smarter, faster investment decisions."

Key features of Vega AI include:

Options Statistics Insights: Highlight outliers in the option chain and translate them into actionable opportunities, leveraging the platform's unmatched market intelligence.

Real-Time AI Analysis of Stocks, ETFs, Options and Crypto: Receive comprehensive daily summaries during trading hours and after-market sessions, delivering instant insights for informed decision-making.

24/7 AI Decision Assistant: An intelligent chatbot offering round-the-clock and instant answers for users, spanning stock analysis, financial report interpretations and user support.

Smart News Aggregation & Summary: Curate and summarise relevant news from premium sources like Reuters, filtering out market noise.

Intelligent Financial Report Analysis (US stocks only): Extract key insights from SEC filings, transforming dense regulatory documents into digestible, actionable summaries.

"The launch of Vega AI in Australia reflects the next phase of our vision to continually innovate by empowering local investors with cutting-edge technology. Not only does Vega AI enhance the trading experience, but it puts us at the front of the pack when it comes to our service stack in Australia," Talevski added. "By bringing together data, news and AI-driven analysis in one platform, we're helping Australians invest with confidence in both domestic and international markets."

Built for both new and experienced investors, Vega offers streamlined guidance for beginners while providing the depth and precision seasoned investors need to navigate complex strategies, reinforcing Webull's vision of democratising markets.

The new AI tool is now accessible to all Webull Australia users, with no additional cost to users.

Visit Webull.com.au to learn more.