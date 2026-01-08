Miami leads as international real estate hotspot

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long known for its beaches and resort-esque lifestyle, Miami has emerged as one of the United States' most dynamic real estate markets. Fueled by strong international demand, no state income tax, walkable, transit-oriented urban cores, luxury shopping destinations, and the arrival of major international corporations and tech leaders such as Citadel, Varonis, Blockchain.com, Blackstone and Amazon, the region has become a hub for buyers seeking long-term value, global connectivity and strategic wealth planning opportunities.

Miami's evolution into a true year-round luxury market is further supported by sustained population growth and consistently strong housing demand, signaling a clear shift away from its former identity as a seasonal "snowbird" destination. According to World Population Review, the city's population has increased by 10% over the past five years to approximately 487,000 residents, while data from Miami Realtors shows rental occupancy rates reaching 94.9% as of late 2025, underscoring Miami's status as a live-work-play location that boasts long-term appeal for residents, renters and investors alike.

At the center of this evolution is one of the region's up-and-coming districts: Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami. Through large-scale, master-planned development, this previously overlooked neighborhood has been transformed into a vibrant, walkable community that seamlessly integrates residential living with culture, dining, entertainment and convenient transportation access. As one of the largest metropolitan developments in the nation, Miami Worldcenter spans over 27 acres and has reshaped the downtown area into a global destination.

Anchored by residential towers, international retail brands such as Lucid Studio, Lululemon and Free People, and upscale dining ventures like Maple & Ash and Serafina, Miami Worldcenter offers unmatched connectivity in the heart of the "Magic City." The neighborhood is just minutes away from Miami International Airport, PortMiami and the Brightline high-speed rail, while also providing convenient access to world-class cultural institutions such as the Pérez Art Museum, the Frost Science Museum, the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts, the Kaseya Center, and, of course, Miami's renowned beaches.

Beyond Miami's vibrant everyday life, the city has evolved into a premier destination for large-scale international events, ranging from Art Basel and major boat shows to F1 and the World Cup. These events attract millions of visitors from around the world, reinforcing Miami's reputation as a dynamic cultural melting pot and a city where art, sport and connection converge.

The rise of walkable neighborhoods like Miami Worldcenter has changed how international buyers view Miami, showing that the area is modern, connected and attractive for long-term investment. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, international purchasers accounted for 52% of total sales across 66 new development condominium projects in South Florida's tri-county region over a recent 22-month period, highlighting the region's growing global appeal.

Developers and brokerages are witnessing this shift firsthand and are adapting to meet the needs of buyers. Naftali Group, the New York-based luxury developer behind JEM Private Residences in Miami Worldcenter, is one of the developers who has observed rising interest from international buyers firsthand, including a recent $8M purchase of a JEM Sky Villa with interiors by FENDI Casa by a Korean client. A visionary collaboration between Naftali Group and FENDI Casa, the exclusive JEM Sky Villas are a collection of meticulously crafted residences designed to reflect the signature elegance of FENDI Casa's headquarters in Rome. Each featuring four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, a library and a wraparound terrace with panoramic views of downtown Miami, Miami Beach and Biscayne Bay, the JEM Sky Villas offer a truly unmatched lifestyle in the heart of Miami.

"We chose to invest and develop in Miami Worldcenter because it offers an effortless 'doorstep' convenience that is the hallmark of New York City living, but has historically been missing in South Florida's car-centric culture," said Danielle Naftali, Executive Vice President of Design, Marketing & Sales at Naftali Group. "We're curating a pedestrian experience for our residents in the heart of each city. It's a perfect reflection of our philosophy: delivering a best-in-class product that meets the sophisticated needs of today's global buyer. Miami offers everything from beaches, sports and entertainment, incredible restaurants - it is truly a city that embodies lifestyle and culture."

As Miami continues to mature, neighborhoods like Miami Worldcenter are establishing the foundation for the region's next phase of growth. Setting the example for future development, these districts are increasingly viewed not as emerging opportunities but as strategic entry points into one of the United States' most rapidly evolving real estate markets.